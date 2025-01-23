Apple breaks silence on CarPlay 2 delay — here's what's going on

We've been waiting for the next generation of Apple's automative interface CarPlay since at least WWDC 2022. It was supposed to debut at some point in 2024, but Apple clearly ran out of time.

Nearly a month into 2025, it appears that Apple has finally updated its CarPlay website to remove any mention of the update coming in 2024, confirming the delayed release.

Apple is still working on CarPlay 2.0 though. The company told 9to5Mac that it's collaborating with "several automakers" on its next generation interface.

"The next generation of CarPlay builds on years of success and insights gained from CarPlay, delivering the best of Apple and the automaker in a deeply integrated and customizable experience. We continue to work closely with several automakers, enabling them to showcase their unique brand and visual design philosophies in the next generation of CarPlay. Each car brand will share more details as they near the announcements of their models that will support the next generation of CarPlay."

(Image credit: Apple, Porsche)

Throughout 2024, we got glimpses of the update but our first real look at the new CarPlay came in 2023 with an overhaul on Porsche and Aston Martin's dashboards. During that reveal it was shown that manufacturers could customize CarPlay to match it to their aesthetics and branding.

A brief appearance in iOS 17.4's code revealed some new features including climate control, FM/AM radio, tire pressure details and charge status for electric vehicles.

Even more information was shown off during a developer panel at WWDC 2024. That panel discussed an overall change to the look and feel of the infotainment system and a reiteration that car makers could tweak it. Apple has confirmed that Acura, Ford, Honda and other manufacturers would support the system.

Unfortunately, the 2024 deadline came and went and none of the news drops actually revealed a timeline or launch window.

Apple has not provided an updated timeline but we'll be following this story closely as we can't wait for CarPlay 2 to eventually arrive.

