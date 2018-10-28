How to Watch the 2018 MLB World Series Online

Update Oct. 28: Their backs are now against the wall. The Los Angeles Dodgers face elimination tonight in Game 5 of the World Series, as the Red Sox hope to wrap things up with David Price on the mound.

(Image credit: Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi slides home just ahead of Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal's tag in an Aug. 7, 2016 interleague game at Dodger Stadium. Credit: Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

The game will air live on the Fox broadcast network, so if you have cable or satellite service, or an over-the-air antenna, you can sit down on the couch and enjoy them from the comfort of your living room.

If you'd prefer to stream the games live, either over the web or on-the-go, there are a variety of options. From Major League Baseball's own livestream to streaming services that offer no-contract subscriptions, here's a guide for finding the World Series and watching every game online.

Sling TV

If you're a cord-cutter, Sling TV offers an outstanding solution for watching the World Series online.

Since the games are airing on Fox, you can simply sign up for Sling TV and choose the Sling Blue option. There, you'll get access to Fox, FS1, FS2 and, depending on your location, regional Fox Sports networks, among other channels. Access to Fox will allow you to stream the World Series live to your computer, tablet or smartphone.

Be aware, however, that Fox broadcasting affiliates are not available in all markets, so be sure to enter your ZIP code in Sling TV's website to make sure you can access Fox programming in your area.

Viewing with a VPN Outside North America

If you're traveling or reside outside the U.S. or Canada, keeping up with the World Series online could be a big problem. Getting a VPN, however, might fix that.

From your computer or smartphone, sign up for a VPN service of your choice and access the web from a server in the U.S. (You won't be able to use most set-top boxes with a VPN without a VPN router, which is a whole other kettle of fish.)

Our top choices for VPNs are Private Internet Access (PIA) and Windscribe. Both did very well in our speed tests, but PIA is a bit cheaper at $7 per month, or $40 per year. Windscribe, which costs $9 per month, or $49 per year, has a more user-friendly interface.

Then you can sign up for Sling or any of the services below (Hulu, YouTube TV or FuboTV) as if you were sitting at home in the U.S. For each game, simply connect to a U.S.-based server with the VPN, sign in to your app, and enjoy the big game on your computer or smartphone.

Hulu

Like Sling TV, Hulu offers a live-TV option that streams Fox programming over the internet.

Just sign up for Hulu with Live TV. The $40-a-month option includes the ability to watch live sports from Fox and other broadcasters, as well as access to Hulu's library of streaming content.

Best of all, Hulu includes a seven-day free trial, so you could catch the first six games without paying a dime. But if there's a Game Seven on Wednesday, Oct. 31, you'll need to sign up for at least one month of service.

Again, keep in mind that Fox isn't available in every broadcast market, so be sure to check to make sure you can stream it.

MLB.TV

If you'd prefer to watch the World Series from Major League Baseball's own service, you can sign up for MLB.TV's postseason package for $25.

To be clear, that $25 fee covers just the remaining World Series games plus Spring Training 2019 games. If you're hoping to get 2019 season games, you'll have to buy MLB.TV's Season Pass, which costs $90 to follow a single team, or $116 to follow them all.

Although MLB.TV's regular Season Pass is available without a pay-TV subscription, you actually need to have a cable or satellite subscription https://www.mlb.com/live-stream-games/subscribe/postseasaccount if you want to watch World Series games. (We realize that doesn't quite make sense, as Fox is broadcasting the games free over the air.)

So after you sign up to MLB.TV, you'll need to provide a one-time authentication that proves you have a pay-TV service. If so, you can watch the games from your computer, phone or set-top box via the MLB.TV app.

PlayStation Vue

You can also watch the World Series can turn to Sony's PlayStation Vue service.

Available on PlayStation consoles, computers, mobile devices, Roku, the Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation Vue is essentially a live and on-demand streaming offering that gives you full access to the content you want.

If you sign up for Vue's Elite plan, you'll need to shell out $60 per month. However, the package includes Fox and FS1, among others, allowing you to stream the World Series to your device of choice.

YouTube TV

Over at YouTube, you can sign up for the company's YouTube TV service and access more than 60 networks that stream live TV. Those networks include Fox, allowing you to watch the World Series.

YouTube TV comes with a seven-day free trial, so you can try it out for at least most of the World Series. The service costs $40 per month after the trial is up.

YouTube TV is available on Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, computers, Chromecast, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Xbox One and on several Samsung and LG smart television sets.

FuboTV

FuboTV doesn't necessarily get the kind of attention the alternatives in this roundup might, but its focus on sports programming make it a fine choice for athletics aficionados.

Like many of the alternatives here, FuboTV is available on a variety of devices, including the iPhone and Android handsets. You can also stream FuboTV from a Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and Apple TV.

FuboTV offers more than 80 channels, including Fox. It also comes with a seven-day free trial. Pricing varies depending on the option you choose, but FuboTV says its most popular option includes 75 channels and costs $40 per month.

Fox Sports Go

Fox Sports Go is the mobile app available from Fox Sports, and it offers live streams of big games right in the app.

There's no subscription fee to sign up for Fox Sports Go, but as with the MLB.TV postseason package, you will need to have an active account with a participating pay-TV provider to stream games. You input your credentials from your pay-TV provider and, once verified, you'll get access to the app and its World Series livestreams.

Here's a rundown of participating providers: