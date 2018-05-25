iPhone 8 and Galaxy Note 8 Now $100 Off at T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering consumers a $100 discount on select smartphones. It's that simple; no trade-in or jumping through hoops is required.

The discount is applicable on certain phones and tablets, including the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone SE, Galaxy S8, Galaxy Note 8, LG G6, 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, iPad Mini 4, and more.

Noticeably absent from the discount are the iPhone X and Samsung's Galaxy S9 family. Previous T-Mobile discounts have included these popular phones, but traditionally these deals have also required a valid trade-in. T-Mobile's current deal only requires that you open a new line of service.

So while it's not the biggest discount we've seen from the Magenta network — just a few months ago it took $200 off the iPhone X — it's still a solid offer if you're in the market for a new iPhone 8 or don't mind owning a previous-gen Galaxy S8.

T-Mobile's offer is valid online or via the phone only. The one-time use code can be saved and used through June 30.