iOS 18.4 tipped to launch soon with these game changing Siri upgrades

The latest iOS rumors suggest that Apple plans to release iOS 18.4 in April, which is just a few months away. The company is just getting ready to release iOS 18.3 to the masses, and now the rumor mill is already swirling with potential features and upgrades coming to iOS 18.4.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple has April on its radar for the next iOS version. As Apple hasn't started publicly beta testing iOS 18.4 yet, we don't know precisely what features to expect from the new version of the OS, but enough rumors have hit the internet for us to have a decent idea of what Apple has in mind.

What to expect from iOS 18.4

Siri looks to be getting the biggest upgrades for iOS 18.4. According to reports, the company is working on three crucial Siri changes for the update. The new version will offer personal context, on-screen awareness, and the ability to tap into apps using Apple's AI assistant.

With Apple Intelligence, Siri is meant to be more functional, and these new upgrades could help it learn more about you, which should make it work better. For example, Siri could remember your questions and shape answers accordingly.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple marketed on-screen awareness when it first announced Apple Intelligence, so it'll be nice to see that feature come to fruition. The same is true for tapping into apps. Apple showed off Siri's ability to take commands that let it take action in many apps, but it was one of the many features the company delayed for iOS 18.

When we first announced Siri's upcoming features, these were some of the most exciting. It's nice to see them coming to iOS, even if we must wait until April.

(Image credit: Apple)

The iOS 18.4 software update will expand language support for Apple Intelligence. Currently, Chinese, English (India), English (Singapore), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, and Vietnamese are on Apple's radar, and some other languages may arrive later in the year with another update.

We could also get new emojis in the next big iOS update. The new emoji include a fingerprint, a face with bags under the eyes, a harp, a root vegetable, a leafless tree and splatter.

iOS 18.4 outlook

While new emojis and other languages are hard to get excited about (unless your native tongue is one of the languages being added), the Siri upgrades in iOS 18.4 sound promising. If the whole point of AI is to make life easier, having more contextual awareness could take Siri to another level.

Of course, it remains to be seen how well the new features work. We look forward to testing out iOS 18.4 once it hits beta.