These Lucky People Are Getting Galaxy S8 Early

Samsung has a surprise in store for those of you who pre-ordered the Galaxy S8.

Some lucky Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ pre-order customers are reporting that both Samsung and big carriers are shipping their handsets out earlier than the Friday launch date that was planned. Some folks have already received their Galaxy S8 handsets and others are reporting their devices are on trucks ready to be delivered.

Tom's Guide can confirm that AT&T has shipped units early. AT&T shipped the black Galaxy S8+ that I pre-ordered on Tuesday (Apr. 18) and will arrive via FedEx on Wednesday, two days before AT&T and Samsung promised the handset would arrive.

Samsung announced the Galaxy S8 line at a press event in March and started offering pre-orders just days later. All four carriers, along with some retailers, including Best Buy, also offered pre-order options alongside Samsung.

MORE: Best Galaxy S8 and S8+ Cases

At the time, Samsung said that the Galaxy S8 line would hit store shelves on April 21. The company also tried to attract shoppers to its own online store for pre-orders by promising that customers would get the smartphone delivered to their homes on April 20, a day before all the carriers and other retailers had promised availability.

Now, though, it appears Samsung has taken a page out of the book it used last year with its Galaxy S7 and will allow carriers to deliver the smartphone to customers days in advance. The Galaxy S8 is still slated to hit store shelves on April 21.

In his review of the Galaxy S8, Tom's Guide Editor-in-Chief Mark Spoonauer called Samsung's handset the best Android phone on the market. He gave the smartphone a score of 9 out of 10 and was impressed by its sleek design and a display that leads all other competitors. It also comes with "excellent battery life," he said.

However, there were some drawbacks. The Galaxy S8's virtual personal assistant Bixby isn't yet fully operational, and Samsung's decision to place the fingerprint sensor to the right of the rear camera was an unfortunate choice.

Still, Spoonauer was clear that the Galaxy S8 is a "fantastic phone."