The Best PC Games to Play Right Now

Destiny 2

At long last, PC gamers can get in on the Destiny craze. Destiny 2 marks the first time a game in the series will be available on PC and it was definitely worth the wait. Boasting breathtaking backdrops and deeper character development, this first-person shooter is bigger and grander than ever before. You'll step into the shoes of a Guardian fighting against Ghaul and the Red Cabal army as he attempts to steal the light of the mysterious Traveller. There will be scores of intergalactic firefights, but thanks to the multiplayer feature you won't have to do it alone. Are you ready to battle Ghaul and collect some exotic loot along the way? Then suit up!

Credit: Activision