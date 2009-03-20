Tomorrow’s Concepts from E-Tech Conference

Learning About People From Phones

Is the credit crunch changing behavior? Well, people with GPS phones in San Francisco are going out on the town 30% less often than they used to, according to Sense Networks. Sense Networks compares location data from phones to taxi journeys to business locations and demographics to find out what kind of person you are based on where you go. Run the free Citysense app for iPhone and BlackBerry, and in exchange for using your anonymous location, you can see where people like you are hanging out and what bars and restaurants you might like best, without ever telling the system anything about yourself. Today, it’s just San Francisco, but Sense wants to give you the flow of people from place to place in many cities around the world.