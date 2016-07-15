15 Best Mobile Privacy and Security Apps

Avira Phantom VPN (Android, iOS)

VPNs or Virtual Private Networks can help users anonymize their online activity, hiding their IP address, encrypting data transmissions and bypassing region locks. With modern mobile OS's, you don't even need to tinker with root or jailbreaking to get their benefits. Avira's Phantom VPN (Android, iOS) is a freemium VPN service that allows free users to route up to 500MB of data monthly through their VPN, but a neat standout is that free users who register with their email address have that cap upped to a full gigabyte of data every month. Users can also subscribe for $54.99 per year to remove the data cap, as well as gain access to premium tech support. Ease of use and a generous free tier make it a good place to start for users looking for a mobile VPN.