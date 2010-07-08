HDTV With Dozens of Apps, Reviewed

Samsung TV Apps: We Review Every Single One

At the turn of the century, HDTV was just beginning to make a substantial mark in the world of consumer electronics. Since then, there has not really been a revolution in TV technology, just the occasional incremental upgrade, until now. 3D TV is now here and is poised to make an exponentially-growing splash in the market, and alongside that, manufacturers are really tuning into Internet content directly from the TV without any sort of external set-top box, PC connection, or storage device.

One of the leaders in this arena is Samsung. It began to roll out Internet-compatible TVs a couple years ago, but only a very few gave it a second look. However, 2010 is a milestone year for the industry with a lot of fundamental changes happening, and the idea of Internet-connected TV sets is becoming popular among consumers and TV makers.

Samsung has its own dedicated TV apps platform, Samsung Apps. It is available on most of its high-end HD sets, including all of its 3D TVs and offers the promise of an expanding collection of downloadable apps. The company wants Samsung Apps to be its version of Apple’s App Store. It has a long way to get there, of course, and it’s probably a bit bold to go after that kind of design, but it shows Samsung’s dedication to making the TV itself a full-blown entertainment device.