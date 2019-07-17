The Best Fight Sticks for PS4, Xbox One and PC

Thanks to a bounty of great titles like Mortal Kombat 11, Samurai Shodown and Tekken 7, it's never been a better time to play fighting games. But if mastering your favorite brawler has left you with blistered thumbs and cramped hands, it might be time to consider a fight stick.

Fight sticks replicate the feel of the old arcade machines you grew up with, with joysticks and big round buttons that give your hands plenty of breathing room for tapping out crazy combos. However, not all fight sticks are created equal, which is why we've scoured the web for the most popular and well-reviewed models from brands like Hori, Razer and Qanba.

Whether you're looking for a good entry-level stick like the Hori Fighting Stick Mini or want to go all out with premium models like the Victrix Pro FS,, here are the best fight sticks you can buy right now.

Credit: Qanba