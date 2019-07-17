Best Nintendo Switch Accessories 2019

Supercharge Your Switch

Summer is here, and it's time to take your Nintendo Switch and your favorite Switch games like Super Mario Maker 2 and Pokémon Let's Go Pikachu on the go. But before you hit the road, you'll need a few accessories.

There’s a gadget out there for every type of Switch owner, from cases and battery packs for portable players to extra controllers and docks for folks who game at home. You can expand your Switch's functionality even further with Nintendo Labo, which can turn your console into anything from a piano to a VR headset. And you should keep an eye out for PDP's Faceoff Deluxe+ Audio Wired Controller, which is the first Switch controller to offer integrated in-game audio and chat.

The smaller, handheld-only Switch Lite is launching on Sept. 20 for $199, and will probably herald a slew of new Lite-specific accessories. But in the meantime, here are the best Nintendo Switch accessories you can buy right now.