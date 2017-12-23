Take 40 Percent Off These iPhone Battery Replacement Kits

This week Apple came clean and admitted what many users have suspected for a long time: The tech giant slows down older iPhones by throttling their CPUs.

However, Apple explained that it does this to keep older iPhones — and their deteriorating batteries — running at optimal performance. The only way to avoid a system slowdown is to have Apple or a third party replace your iPhone's old battery with a new one.

If you're strapped for cash or just feeling adventurous, you could try replacing the battery by yourself. Should you go that route, Amazon is discounting a handful of battery replacement kits for the iPhone 6 through iPhone 7 as seen below. To get the discounted price, just mouse over the "40% off 1 item" text under the price and click on the coupon button to redeem your coupon.

The deals are only valid for a limited time and each kit comes with the corresponding battery, repair tools, and instruction manual.