Where to Stream the 2019 Oscar Winners, Nominees

Now that the 2019 Oscars have come and gone, and the Academy has shown its preference, you might have a better idea of what movies you want to watch.
Since many of those films are now available to stream, and we've collected a list of the major nominees and where you can watch them online before the awards show this weekend.
From Rami Malek's award-winning turn as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody to the utterly-gorgeous Roma (which won three trophies, including Best Director), you can check out this year's cinematic creme de la creme from the comfort of your couch.
Black Panther
Won: Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Original Score (Ludwig Goransson),
Nominated for: Best Picture, Original Song for "All The Stars," Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Original Score (Ludwig Goransson)
Available on: Netflix, iTunes, Google Play
BlacKkKlansman
Won:Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominated for: Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay, Actor in a Supporting Role for Adam Driver, Director: Spike Lee
Available on: Amazon, iTunes, Google Play
Bohemian Rhapsody
Won:Best Actor in a Leading Role: Rami Malek, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, Best Film Editing
Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Actor in a Leading Role: Rami Malek
Available on: Amazon, iTunes, Google Play
The Favourite
Won: Best Actress in a Leading Role: Olivia Colman
Nominated for: Best Picture, Actress in a Supporting Role for Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, Original Screenplay, Director: Yorgos Lanthimos, Actress in a Leading Role: Olivia Colman
Available on:Amazon Prime Video, iTunes
Green Book
Won: Best Picture, Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Mahershala Ali, Best Original Screenplay
Nominated for: Best Picture, Actor in a Supporting Role: Mahershala Ali, Original Screenplay, Actor in a Leading Role: Viggo Mortensen
Available on: Amazon Prime Video, iTunes
Roma
Won: Best Director, Best Foreign-Language Film, Best Cinematography
Nominated for: Best Picture, Actress in a Supporting Role for Marina de Tavira, Original Screenplay, Director: Alfonso Cuarón, Actress in a Leading Role: Yalitza Aparicio, Best Foreign-Language Film, Best Cinematography
Available on: Netflix
A Star Is Born
Won: Best Original Song for "Shallow" (Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt)
Nominated for: Best Picture, Actress in a Leading Role: Lady Gaga, Actor in a Supporting Role for Sam Elliott, Original Song for "Shallow," Adapted Screenplay, Foreign Language Film, Actor in a Leading Role: Bradley Cooper
Available on: iTunes, Google Play
Vice
Won: Best Makeup & Hairstyling
Nominated for: Best Picture, Actress in a Supporting Role for Amy Adams, Actor in a Supporting Role for Sam Rockwell, Original Screenplay, Director: Adam McKay, Actor in a Leading Role: Christian Bale, Best Makeup & Hairstyling
Still in theaters
If Beale Street Could Talk
Won: Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Regina King
Nominated for: Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Regina King, Adapted Screenplay
Still in theaters
Can You Ever Forgive Me
Nominated for: Adapted Screenplay, Actor in a Supporting Role for Richard E. Grant, Actress in a Leading Role: Melissa McCarthy
Available on:Amazon Prime Video, iTunes
Capernaum
Nominated for: Nominated for: Foreign Language Film
Still in theaters
Cold War
Nominated for: Foreign Language Film, Director: Pawel Pawlikowski
Available on: Tubi
Never Look Away
Nominated for: Foreign Language Film
Shoplifters
Nominated for: Foreign Language Film
Available on:Hoopla
Black Sheep
Nominated for: Documentary: Short
Available on: Amazon Prime Video
End Game
Nominated for: Documentary: Short
Available on: Netflix
Lifeboat
Nominated for: Documentary: Short
Still in theaters
A Night at the Garden
Nominated for: Documentary: Short
Still in theaters
Period. End of Sentence.
Won: Best Documentary: Short
Nominated for: Best Documentary: Short
Available on: Netflix
Free Solo
Won: Best Documentary: Feature
Nominated for: Best Documentary: Feature
Available on:Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Nominated for: Documentary: Feature
Minding the Gap
Nominated for: Documentary: Feature
Available on: Hulu
Of Fathers and Sons
Nominated for: Documentary: Feature
Available on:Kanopy
RBG
Nominated for: Documentary: Feature, Original Song for "I'll Fight"
Available on:Hulu, Amazon, iTunes, Hoopla
Mary Poppins Returns
Nominated for: Original Song for "The Place Where Lost Things Go"
Still in theaters
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Nominated for: Adapted Screenplay, Original Song for "When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings"
Available on: Netflix
Incredibles 2
Nominated for: Animated Feature Film
Available on: Amazon, iTunes, Google Play
Isle of Dogs
Nominated for: Animated Feature Film
Available on: HBO GO/HBO NOW, iTunes, Google Play
Mirai
Nominated for: Animated Feature Film
Still in theaters
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Nominated for: Animated Feature Film
Available on: Amazon Prime Video, Google Play
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Won: Best Animated Feature Film
Nominated for: Best Animated Feature Film
Still in theaters
At Eternity's Gate
Nominated for: Actor in a Leading Role: Willem Dafoe
Available on: Amazon Prime Video, iTunes
The Wife
Nominated for: Actress in a Leading Role: Glenn Close
Available on: Fandango Now and Vudu
Animal Behaviour
Nominated for: Animated Short Film
Still in theaters
Bao
Won:Best Animated Short Film
Nominated for: Best Animated Short Film
Available on: iTunes, Google Play and Fandango Now
Late Afternoon
Nominated for: Animated Short Film
Still in theaters
One Small Step
Nominated for: Animated Short Film
Available on: Kanopy and iTunes
Weekends
Nominated for: Animated Short Film
Available on: Kanopy
Detainment
Nominated for: Live Action Short Film
Still in theaters
Fauve
Nominated for: Live Action Short Film
Still in theaters
Marguerite
Nominated for: Live Action Short Film
Still in theaters
Mother
Nominated for: Live Action Short Film
Still in theaters
Skin
Won: Best Live Action Short Film
Nominated for: Live Action Short Film
Still in theaters