Trending

Where to Stream the 2019 Oscar Winners, Nominees

By Movies 

From Roma to Black Panther, we've got our eyes on this year's Academy Award nominees, and where to stream them.

Now that the 2019 Oscars have come and gone, and the Academy has shown its preference, you might have a better idea of what movies you want to watch.

Since many of those films are now available to stream, and we've collected a list of the major nominees and where you can watch them online before the awards show this weekend.

Black Panther | Credit: Disney

(Image credit: Black Panther | Credit: Disney)

From Rami Malek's award-winning turn as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody to the utterly-gorgeous Roma (which won three trophies, including Best Director), you can check out this year's cinematic creme de la creme from the comfort of your couch.

Black Panther

Won: Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Original Score (Ludwig Goransson),

Nominated for: Best Picture, Original Song for "All The Stars," Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Original Score (Ludwig Goransson)

Available on: Netflix, iTunes, Google Play

BlacKkKlansman

Won:Best Adapted Screenplay

Nominated for: Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay, Actor in a Supporting Role for Adam Driver, Director: Spike Lee

Available on: Amazon, iTunes, Google Play

Bohemian Rhapsody

Won:Best Actor in a Leading Role: Rami Malek, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, Best Film Editing

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Actor in a Leading Role: Rami Malek

Available on: Amazon, iTunes, Google Play

The Favourite | Credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures

(Image credit: The Favourite | Credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures)

The Favourite

Won: Best Actress in a Leading Role: Olivia Colman

Nominated for: Best Picture, Actress in a Supporting Role for Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, Original Screenplay, Director: Yorgos Lanthimos, Actress in a Leading Role: Olivia Colman

Available on:Amazon Prime Video, iTunes

MORE: Streaming Netflix? Here's the Best Stuff to Watch

Green Book

Won: Best Picture, Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Mahershala Ali, Best Original Screenplay

Nominated for: Best Picture, Actor in a Supporting Role: Mahershala Ali, Original Screenplay, Actor in a Leading Role: Viggo Mortensen

Available on: Amazon Prime Video, iTunes

Roma

Won: Best Director, Best Foreign-Language Film, Best Cinematography

Nominated for: Best Picture, Actress in a Supporting Role for Marina de Tavira, Original Screenplay, Director: Alfonso Cuarón, Actress in a Leading Role: Yalitza Aparicio, Best Foreign-Language Film, Best Cinematography

Available on: Netflix

A Star Is Born

Won: Best Original Song for "Shallow" (Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt)

Nominated for: Best Picture, Actress in a Leading Role: Lady Gaga, Actor in a Supporting Role for Sam Elliott, Original Song for "Shallow," Adapted Screenplay, Foreign Language Film, Actor in a Leading Role: Bradley Cooper

Available on: iTunes, Google Play

BlacKkKlansman | Credit: Focus Features

(Image credit: BlacKkKlansman | Credit: Focus Features)

Vice

Won: Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Nominated for: Best Picture, Actress in a Supporting Role for Amy Adams, Actor in a Supporting Role for Sam Rockwell, Original Screenplay, Director: Adam McKay, Actor in a Leading Role: Christian Bale, Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Still in theaters

If Beale Street Could Talk

Won: Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Regina King

Nominated for: Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Regina King, Adapted Screenplay

Still in theaters

Can You Ever Forgive Me

Nominated for: Adapted Screenplay, Actor in a Supporting Role for Richard E. Grant, Actress in a Leading Role: Melissa McCarthy

Available on:Amazon Prime Video, iTunes

Capernaum

Nominated for: Nominated for: Foreign Language Film

Still in theaters

Cold War

Nominated for: Foreign Language Film, Director: Pawel Pawlikowski

Available on: Tubi

Never Look Away

Nominated for: Foreign Language Film

Available on: Amazon, iTunes

Shoplifters

Nominated for: Foreign Language Film

Available on:Hoopla

Black Sheep

Nominated for: Documentary: Short

Available on: Amazon Prime Video

End Game

Nominated for: Documentary: Short

Available on: Netflix

Lifeboat

Nominated for: Documentary: Short

Still in theaters

A Night at the Garden

Nominated for: Documentary: Short

Still in theaters

Period. End of Sentence.

Won: Best Documentary: Short

Nominated for: Best Documentary: Short

Available on: Netflix

Free Solo

Won: Best Documentary: Feature

Nominated for: Best Documentary: Feature

Available on:Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Nominated for: Documentary: Feature

Available on:iTunes, Vudu

Minding the Gap

Nominated for: Documentary: Feature

Available on: Hulu

Of Fathers and Sons

Nominated for: Documentary: Feature

Available on:Kanopy

RBG

Nominated for: Documentary: Feature, Original Song for "I'll Fight"

Available on:Hulu, Amazon, iTunes, Hoopla

Mary Poppins Returns

Nominated for: Original Song for "The Place Where Lost Things Go"

Still in theaters

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Nominated for: Adapted Screenplay, Original Song for "When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings"

Available on: Netflix

The Incredibles 2 | Credit: Disney

(Image credit: The Incredibles 2 | Credit: Disney)

Incredibles 2

Nominated for: Animated Feature Film

Available on: Amazon, iTunes, Google Play

Isle of Dogs

Nominated for: Animated Feature Film

Available on: HBO GO/HBO NOW, iTunes, Google Play

Mirai

Nominated for: Animated Feature Film

Still in theaters

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Nominated for: Animated Feature Film

Available on: Amazon Prime Video, Google Play

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Won: Best Animated Feature Film

Nominated for: Best Animated Feature Film

Still in theaters

At Eternity's Gate

Nominated for: Actor in a Leading Role: Willem Dafoe

Available on: Amazon Prime Video, iTunes

The Wife

Nominated for: Actress in a Leading Role: Glenn Close

Available on: Fandango Now and Vudu

Animal Behaviour

Nominated for: Animated Short Film

Still in theaters

Bao

Won:Best Animated Short Film

Nominated for: Best Animated Short Film

Available on: iTunes, Google Play and Fandango Now

Late Afternoon

Nominated for: Animated Short Film

Still in theaters

One Small Step

Nominated for: Animated Short Film

Available on: Kanopy and iTunes

Weekends

Nominated for: Animated Short Film

Available on: Kanopy

Detainment

Nominated for: Live Action Short Film

Still in theaters

Fauve

Nominated for: Live Action Short Film

Still in theaters

Marguerite

Nominated for: Live Action Short Film

Still in theaters

Mother

Nominated for: Live Action Short Film

Still in theaters

Skin

Won: Best Live Action Short Film

Nominated for: Live Action Short Film

Still in theaters