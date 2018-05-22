How to Mute People on Instagram

Instagram's taken so much control of its feed — not even offering a chronological view — that I'm ready to throw a parade for the company for giving us the option to mute accounts. The feature, announced in a blog post today (May 22), allows you to mute people, so you can take a break from seeing their content without the awkwardness of unfollowing them.

Personally, I'm super excited about this new option because I often find myself trying to avoid posts from certain folks who tend to spoil sports events before I can watch. I've used the Feedless iOS content blocker for this task in the past, but that also pushes me to use the web version of Instagram, and I lose access to Instagram's direct messages.

MORE: How to Use Instagram Stories

While the option to mute story posts has always been there in Instagram, muting stories from the feed is a valuable new addition. If these steps don't work for you, don't worry, as it appears to be rolling out in staggered waves. (It's not on my phone yet.)

Here's how to use mutes in Instagram

1. Tap a user name in the feed.

2. Tap the three dots icon.

3. Tap Mute.

4. Tap Mute Posts, Mute Story or Mute Posts and Story.

Congrats, you've taken control of your Instagram feed!