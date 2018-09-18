Honor Magic 2 Launches Oct. 26: Here’s Why You’ll Want One

The Honor Magic is a very good phone but, unfortunately, it never left the Chinese market. The Honor Magic 2 —which is made by Huawei — looks even better, with the latest allegedly leaked image showing an in-display fingerprint sensor and a sliding selfie camera.

(Image credit: ntkleak/Slashleaks)

The best thing: according to BGR India, this time it may be distributed around the world.

We first saw the Honor Magic 2 teased at IFA 2018. And now, a newly leaked image points to a possible October 26 launch date.

The phone, BGR claims, may have a price tag of $583 (4000 yuan), which will be truly impressive if all of the rumored specs are confirmed. This would put the Magic 2 in line with similar full-screen sliding flagships from Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo.

The phone’s specs read like a fandroid’s wishlist: a 6.38-inch OLED display with a 2,880 x 1,440-pixel resolution and almost no bezels and nearly-100% display front surface.

The display will mechanically slide to reveal the front camera, like on the Oppo Find X, the Vivo Nex S, and Xiaomi’s next full-screen phone. On the back, you’ll find three camera sensors much like those of the the excellent setup of the Huawei P20 Pro: a 24-megapixel RGB sensor, a 16MP monochrome to pick up detail at night, and a 8-megapixel telephoto lens.

If the new Honor Magic 2 performs like its predecessor, it’s on track to become one of this year’s best phones.