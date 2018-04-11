Google's 4K Android TV Dongle Looks Ready to Battle Apple TV

If you're looking to to stream Ultra HD content on your 4K TV and you're not a fan of Apple, it looks like you'll soon have a fresh option from Google. According to a new report, a new Android TV dongle could be on its way to retailers soon.

(Image credit: Ausdroid)

This news comes our way via Ausdroid, an Australian Android news site, was just approved by the FCC. The FCC report states that this tear-drop shaped device comes from Shenzhen SEI Robotics Co., Ltd. and is named "4K ATV Stick," but there's good reason to believe this is going to be sold by Google itself.

MORE: Amazon Fire TV Stick vs. Google Chromecast vs. Roku Stick: Face-Off

For starters, it's got the Google G logo on it, and sold with a remote that features a dedicated Google Assistant button. Not only is that a first for Google, but the instruction manual (available here) submitted to the FCC alongside the adapter looks exactly like what Google itself would use to promote the device, down to the font.

The 4K Apple TV leverages Siri to find content to watch, whether you're searching by actor, genre or show, and it offers access to games and apps. However, at $179, Apple's streaming box is on the price side. There's not word yet on the price of this Android TV dongle, but we would expect it to cost less.

(Image credit: Ausdroid/fccid.io)

Google's created a space in its product lineup for such a device, as its predecessor, the Nexus Player, stopped receiving updates. Google already sells the 4K Chromecast Ultra, but this would provide access to a platform of Android apps, not just streaming video.

The Android TV adapter also runs Android Oreo, another sign that it's going to be sold by Google, even if the company didn't put its name on the FCC application. The adapter uses HDMI 2.0, features an Amilogic S905X processor and 2GB of memory with 8GB of onboard storage for games and apps.