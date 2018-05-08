Save Up to $70 on Amazon Echo, Google Home Devices

Home automation is no longer a thing of the future. Thanks to the aggressively priced Amazon Echo Dot and Google Home Mini, more and more homes are going digital.



However, if you still haven't jumped on the smart home bandwagon, now is the perfect time because both Amazon and Google are slashing the price of some of their most popular smart home devices, including their entry-level smart speakers.





For Mother's Day, Amazon is taking from $10 to $70 off its most popular smart home devices.

Not to be outdone, Google is also discounting its smart home devices, when purchased individually or combined with other Google devices.

It's rare to see devices from both camps on sale simultaneously, which makes this a great time for smart home enthusiasts to pick up their first — or second — smart home gadget. Just keep in mind, Amazon's sale ends on May 13 at 11:59pm ET, whereas Target's sale ends June 3 at 2:59am ET.