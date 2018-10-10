Here’s the Android Pie Interface for Samsung Galaxy

It seems that Samsung’s Android Pie upgrade will most likely add its new Experience 10 interface for all Samsung Galaxy phones.



At least judging from the new leaked firmware obtained by XDA Developers, which adds the Galaxy Note 9 to the previously leaked Galaxy S9+ Android Pie firmware.



(Image credit: XDA Developers/SamMobile)

The new update includes the same all black interface in the Note 9 too — called the Night theme — with transparent notifications and white cards with extreme rounded edges that match Samsung’s curved hardware design.

Apparently there are plenty of bugs in this version, just like with the S9+. It seems to be far from any potential public beta program. But the interface feels completely baked in, with Samsung’s custom applications getting the same treatment as the overall dark interface.



(Image credit: XDA Developers/SamMobile)

There’s also a new camera user interface, with a new button that switches it to telephoto lens mode to get closer to your target.

If you are a Samsung Galaxy user, you are probably wondering why the heck the company is trying to reinvent the wheel instead of just releasing a vanilla Android Pie when Google releases theirs with the Pixel 3. You are not alone. We are wondering about this, too.