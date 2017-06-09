Galaxy Note 8 Could Be World's First with This Feature

Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 could be the first smartphone to ship with a critical new component.

The Korean giant is planning to include not the Snapdragon 835 but the Snapdragon 836 in its upcoming Galaxy Note 8, according to a report from China-based IT Home, which was earlier discovered by SamMobile.

The move would make the Galaxy Note 8 the first device in the world to run on the Snapdragon 836, and possibly give Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 a performance boost over the Galaxy S8. It would also give the Note 8 a better shot at competing against the iPhone 8.

Samsung worked with Qualcomm on the Snapdragon 835. That partnership allowed the Korean conglomerate to bundle the high-powered chip in its Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. Since then, several other high-end handsets have either bundled will bundle the chip, including the highly anticipated OnePlus 5.

Several reports have suggested that when Samsung releases its Galaxy Note 8 later this year, it'll come with the Snapdragon 835. This is the first time we're hearing the smartphone could deliver the Snapdragon 836, instead.

While neither Qualcomm nor Samsung have discussed the Snapdragon 836's features, the report says the chip has a few minor differences compared to the Snapdragon 835. It will reportedly come with a 2.5-GHz clock speed and GPU clock speed of 740 MHz. It'll likely be about the same size as the Snapdragon 835.

Samsung has confirmed it's planning a new Galaxy Note device, but that's about as far as its revelations have gone. Still, that hasn't stopped the rumors from flying. The device is said to be launching with a 6.3-inch screen and will run on Android Nougat. Additionally, the phablet will likely come with dual rear-facing cameras, the first of any major Samsung handset.

Samsung will take some design cues from the Galaxy S8 by eliminating the physical home button and nearly entirely covering the smartphone's face with the screen.

It's believed the Galaxy Note 8 will be unveiled in late-August or early September and will hit store shelves soon after.