<a id="elk-7b011968-feb5-4724-bb96-d9dba5e3f73d"></a><h2 id="google-i-o-starts-soon-2">Google I/O starts soon!</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="elk-4735b55f-c263-41b9-a071-27d6a893d98a"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="2ebQek8QDoVdsNaNuYPBxn" name="Google I/O 2026 live" alt="Google I/O live blog." src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/2ebQek8QDoVdsNaNuYPBxn.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Tom&rsquo;s Guide / Google)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="elk-2a8a712d-1ddc-4f4c-a7d1-042ad0957c2b">We're just a couple of hours away from the official news-dropping madness getting underway. If you're a fan of Android, Gemini or even if you just casually use Google products like Search, there's sure to be something to get you excited at the event once it kicks off.</p><p>Be sure to keep yourself locked to this live blog, as we'll bring you every important piece of information as it happens.</p><a id="elk-seasonal" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true"></a><aside id="seasonal_0" class="hawk-root" data-block-type="embed" data-render-type="fte" data-skip="dealsy" data-widget-type="seasonal"></aside><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 140px; margin: 10px 0;"></div>