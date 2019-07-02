Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 Launch Event Is August 7

Samsung’s last big flagship release, the Galaxy Fold, had an “embarrassing” launch, which is why the foldable phone hasn’t yet hit store shelves. But Samsung is already planning to debut another new phone, the Galaxy Note 10, which we expect will have a smoother rollout.

On Monday (July 1), Samsung sent out invites to its next Galaxy Unpacked event, which kicks off at 4 p.m. ET on Aug. 7 at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

The invitation’s image teases what appears to be an S Pen hovering over a camera lens.

What we expect

Samsung’s invite confirms previously leaked details about the Note 10, including the date of the Unpacked event.

The lone camera lens pictured in the invitation hints at one of the most interesting rumors about the Note 10 — that its front-facing camera will be a single cut-out in the center of the display.

Rumor has it Samsung will take the wraps off not one, but two versions of the Note 10: a normal-sized Note phablet and an extra-large Pro model. The Pro version, which could sport a 6.7- or 6.8-inch display, may also include a fourth rear camera lens to differentiate itself from the smaller Note. Samsung’s latest phone is also expected to feature 5G connectivity, at least on some versions, similar to the device maker’s Galaxy S10 5G.

We’ll be updating our Note 10 rumor round-up as we get closer to Unpacked, and we’ll be on the ground in Brooklyn bringing you all the news from the event as it unfolds. (Pun intended.)