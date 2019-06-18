Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Pro Leak Shows Them Side by Side

UPDATE: 11AM EST - Ice Universe has made another tweet with a screen protector including a gap for the central punch-hole camera. This article has been updated to include this.

The Galaxy Note 10 leaks just keep popping up, and one of the most notable sources has today produced some new info about the display of Samsung's two upcoming phablets.

(Image credit: The Samsung Galaxy Note 9. Credit: Tom's Guide)

The unknown individual behind the Twitter account Ice Universe, which posts numerous leaks about Samsung and other phones, has posted two images showing what look to be screen protectors for the Note 10. The first tweet shows the difference in size between the standard Note 10, and the Note 10 Pro, a new premium version of the handset.

As one might have expected from the previous rumors about these phones, the Pro is significantly larger. You can also see the spots where Samsung’s ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensors will be. The Note 10 is expected to be 6.3 inches while the Note 10 Pro will allegedly by a 6.75-inch beast.

The second image is a few different angles showing how the display’s curved edges look. Samsung has been putting these on its phone since the Galaxy S6, and many manufacturers have followed its example, so it isn’t surprising to see this look again.

These panels seem to have a bit more curvature to them than the Galaxy S10+, but we won't know for sure until Samsung announces the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Pro in August.

Ice Universe later tweeted another image of a screen cover for the Note 10 Pro. This one features a hole where the central selfie camera will be, one of the most notable exterior features of the Note 10, as well as the thin bezels, where you can spot the thicker chin of the phone also. Once again though, these images can't be verified, and probably won't be until we see the the official announcement.



If you want to keep up with everything we’re hearing about these phones, check our Galaxy Note 10 rumor round-up page regularly for updates.