Get a Fire TV Cube for $82 with Trade-In

By Alexa 

Here's how you can get the new Fire TV Cube at its lowest price to date.

If you have an old streaming device you've been looking to unload, Amazon has a tempting offer you shouldn't miss. 

For a limited time, the online retailer will pay you up to $2.99 (via an Amazon gift card) for your old Roku, Apple, or Google streamer. That by itself may not sound like a good deal, but here's where it gets interesting. If you decide to buy a 4K Fire TV or Amazon's new Fire TV Cube, Amazon will give you an extra $35 bonus credit in addition to the $2.99 Amazon gift card.

With the bonus and $2.99 gift card, you can get a 4K Fire TV for $32 — the lowest price ever for this streamer. (The few times it's been on sale, the 4K Fire TV sold for $45). Or for an even better deal, you can get the Editors' Choice Fire TV Cube for just $82. That's the best price we've seen for Amazon's uber streamer and it's actually better than the $30 discount Amazon offered on the day it announced its Fire TV Cube.

If you're turned off by the $2.99 trade-in value for your old streamer, keep this in mind: Most trade-in sites like Gazelle, NextWorth, and Swappa don't even accept streaming devices.

Best Buy Trade-In will give you $40 for a current-gen Apple TV 4K (which beats Amazon's combined $37.99 offer), but otherwise, Best Buy won't buy back any used streaming devices from other brands. That makes Amazon's combined trade-in and bonus offer the best deal around (excluding selling on eBay, which could yield more money, but also requires more work).