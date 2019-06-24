How to Watch Deals on Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is one of the fastest retail holidays around. With new deals surfacing every 5 minutes, sometimes it's a little too fast.

However, you don't need Flash-like reflexes to ensure you get the deals you want. There are many ways to keep up with Amazon's rapid pace and one of the best methods is via Amazon's shopping app.

The app lets you watch deals from your smartphone and it's a great tool to add to your arsenal.

Available for Android and iOS, the app notifies you when there are deals on the products you select. It's worth noting that this feature doesn't work on all Amazon products; it's only available for some.

Setting up an alert is easy. Here's how.

From the app's main dashboard, tap the upper left menu icon and choose "Settings. Click on "Notifications." Scroll down to "Your Watched & Waitlisted Deals." Make sure that the toggle button next to this option is set to on. (It'll turn orange when you've activated it). To start watching deals, go back to the main dashboard, and select "Today's Deals" from the upper left menu icon. Tap on the "Upcoming" column, and select the "Watch this deal" button below the products you want to watch. You can see the items added to your watch list by clicking the "Watching" column. To stop watching a deal, just click the "Watching" tab again and the app will stop watching it.

Another option is to use CamelCamelCamel. This site tracks the price history of most products sold on Amazon. You can have it send you a notification (via e-mail, Twitter, or RSS feed) when an item's price drops below a certain point. For instance, you can have it warn you if the Xbox One X drops below $350.

Alternatively, you can download its extension, the Camelizer, and create alerts via the extension.

Want to keep track of other great Prime Day deals? Make sure to visit our best Prime Day deals page for the latest news on all things Prime Day.

