Disney Plus Shows: Everything Announced So Far

July 25 Update: Disney's released its big launch day list of Disney Plus shows and movies, details below:

Now that Disney's revealed the pricing and launch date for its upcoming Disney Plus (styled as Disney+) streaming service, we're finally getting confirmation of the original shows it will stream. Starting on Nov. 12, the House of Mouse will start doling out shows based on characters from everything from Star Wars to Marvel and even National Geographic.

So, whether you know what a Mandalorian is or you'd rather listen to Jeff Goldblum read the phone book, this service aims to offer something that fits your taste.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Marvel Shows

Marvel's Phase 4 slate of films and TV shows is coming to Disney Plus! Here's what we know:

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Coming Q3 2020 (July - September)

Since Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie's characters came back in Endgame, they're free to show us the future of Cap's shield. Daniel Brühl is back as Zero.

(Image credit: Zade Rosenthal)

Loki

Coming Q2 2021 (April - June)

Thor's brother might have been killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, but they found a way to bring him back — thanks to Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston is returning to star.

WandaVision

Coming Q2 2021 (April - June)

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany will reprise their Avenger roles of Wanda Maximoff (The Scarlet Witch) and Vision.

Hawkeye

Coming Q3 2021 (July - September)

Formally announced at SDCC 2019, Hawkeye the series will star Jeremy Renner, in the role of Clint Barton. The Kate Bishop character, who Hawkeye trained to be his replacement, Kate Bishop, will be in the series.

What If?

Marvel's bringing its iconic alternate reality comic book — where each issue takes a major moment in its history and flips the script — to life on Disney+. The first episode of this animated series will show what will happen if Peggy Carter, not Steve Rogers, took the super serum that turned Rogers into Captain America.

Other Shows

Forky Asks a Question

The newest member of the Toy Story toybox will host a series of shorts.

Coming November 12 at the Disney Plus launch.

Monsters At Work

The Pixar classic Monsters, Inc. is being converted into a TV show, with Billy Crystal and John Goodman returning to voice Mike Wazowski and Sulley.

Coming in 2020.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

If the title alone doesn't sell you, I don't know what to say. This National Geographic (one of the many brands under the Disney umbrella) series will give the beloved actor the opportunity to explain life on Earth as only he can.

Coming November 12 at the Disney Plus launch.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Disney's popular live-action musical movies are getting their own TV show.

Coming November 12 at the Disney Plus launch.

Docuseries

Marvel's Hero Project

We know that not all heroes wear capes, and Hero Project will demonstrate this truth by documenting "young heroes" who are making positive changes in their communities.

Coming November 12 at the Disney Plus launch.

Encore!

Kristen Bell will reunite high school classmates, who performed alongside each other in on-stage musicals, and have them recreate their performances.

Coming November 12 at the Disney Plus launch.

Marvel's 616

If you're often left confused by the byzantine backstories of Marvel characters and curious about the easter eggs in these films, this Disney+ show narrated by 'a diverse group of filmmakers' can help you bone up on your Marvel history.

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2

If your kid (or you, no shame) loved Frozen, you know they (or you) will want every nugget of behind the scenes goodness that Disney's dropping into this show about the popular film's sequel.

Unannounced and Rumored

Muppets Variety Shorts

No, it's not The Muppet Show proper, but Kermit and the gang will be taking Disney+ by force with a new series of "variety shorts" according to The DisInsider.

Star Wars Shows

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

The Mandalorian

While bounty hunter Boba Fett is the most iconic Mandalorian, this show won't focus on his character or backstory (the prequel trilogy did that to death already). Taking place between the fall of the Empire and the appearance of the First Order, writer/director/actor Jon Favreau's "The Mandalorian" series will be led by Pedro Pascal of Game of Thrones and Narcos. The show will run 8 episodes, and deliver a "gritty and immersive world of bounty hunters, scum and villainy."

Coming November 12 at the Disney Plus launch.

Untitled Cassian Andor Series

Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk will reprise their roles from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story as, respectively, rebel spy Cassian Andor and smart-mouthed robot K-2SO. The show will take place prior to that film's events.

