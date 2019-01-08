Buy 3 Months of Xbox Live Gold, Get 3 Free

If your new year's resolution includes more gaming, we've got the perfect deal for you.

For a limited time at Newegg, buy one 3-Month Xbox Live Gold Membership and get another 3-Month Card for free. Even better, use coupon code "EMCTUTD52" to drop the price to $21. That's cheaper than Amazon's price, which offers the same deal for $24.99.

To take advantage of this deal, add one 3-month Xbox Live Gold membership to your cart and the second 3-month card is automatically added. Then, apply promo code "EMCTUTD52" to drop the price to $21. Normally, you'd pay $50 for 6 months, so that's more than 50 percent off the regular price.

Xbox Live Gold lets you enjoy online gameplay with friends and gives you access to exclusive Xbox store discounts of up to 75 percent off. Even better, Xbox Live Gold members get 2 to 4 free game titles each month to add to their catalog.

Newegg's BOGO deal is valid through Jan. 14.



