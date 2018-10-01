Best Buy Leaks Chromecast 3 (By Selling It)

Stream live TV from popular channels with packages that start as low as $15 a month. This is a limited-time offer.

Best Buy isn't making many friends at Google right now.

The big-box retailer recently sold a customer a Chromecast 3, despite the product not yet being announced by Google. That customer, who goes by the handle "GroveStreetHomie," posted the news on Reddit, including pictures like the one you see above.

"I went to Best Buy earlier to pick up a Chromecast for my new TV, then I noticed the packaging and design was different from my first one," the user wrote on Reddit. "I thought it was just a design refresh taking queues from the Chromecast Ultra. Then when I was at the cashier, they couldn't scan the item because it wasn't in the system yet because the release date is on the 9th of October (Same day as the 2018 Google event) but I guess they put it out too early. But since I already had it in my hand and was the same price as the 2nd generation Chromecast, they let me have it under the old SKU."

Google is hosting a big press event on Oct. 9, where it's expected to unveil the new Pixel 3 phones, the new Chromecast and other devices. But since the devices are already produced, Google has likely released many of them to retailers, who are storing them and getting them ready to be put out on store shelves next week. It appears someone at Best Buy made a mistake and jumped the gun.

Based on the images, which were earlier published by Android Police, it appears the new Chromecast will come with a matte finish instead of the glossy design on the previous model. The Google logo is subtly placed on the disc and the cable that connects the Chromecast to your television appears to be the same size.

Interestingly, GroveStreetHomie said that the Chromecast won't actually work. When it's plugged in, the device won't initialize because it needs the Google Home app updated to the latest software version — a software version that hasn't yet been released.

Google is expected to unveil the new Chromecast next week on Oct. 9. Look for it — and the software — to be available that day.