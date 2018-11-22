5 Best Walmart Deals

Update Nov. 26 at 5:22 p.m. ET: This page has been updated to include the Shark Ion S86 Robot Vacuum on sale for $399.99. Plus, the Google Home Hub is now $50 off.

While the temperatures drop, so are prices on some of the most popular tech products on the market today. If you have some items on your shopping list that you don't want to wait for, you can score some outstanding deals right now.

We've curated some of Walmart's best deals today with generous price rollbacks on everything from an iPad mini to a 15.6-inch laptop, to an Xbox One X bundle.

Remember, these deals could expire or sell out at any moment, so don't hesitate to lock down a great price when you spot something you like.

Shark Ion Robot Vacuum S86 with Wi-Fi



Want to own one the best smart cleaning robot vacuums on the market? Walmart slashed the price of the ILIFE V5 Smart Cleaning Robot Vacuum down to the low price of $399.99. Normally this vacuum retails for $449.99, so that's a $50 savings. This high performance robot vac features Wi-Fi connectivity for seamless control using the Robot App and Alexa. Its powerful suction makes it perfect for picking up pet hair.

Samsung 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV



Want to upgrade from Full HD to the stunning detail of 4K Ultra high definition? Walmart offers the Samsung 55-inch 4K Ultra Smart TVfor $517.99. That's $382 off its regular $900 selling price. It features a 2160p resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 3 x HDMI and 2 x USB inputs. With Smart functionality built-in, this 4K TV makes it easy to find TV shows, movies, and sports content, hassle free.

Google Home Hub

Google's answer to the Amazon Echo Show, the Google Home Hub is a smart display that interfaces with the Google Assistant. When it launched back in October, the $150 device was already significantly cheaper than its competition. Now it's even less expensive courtesy of a hard-to-beat deal. Walmart is selling the Google Home Hub for $99, cutting $50, or 33 percent, off the list price. The Home Hub features a 7-inch display and supports voice calling. The sleek device is designed as a centralized hub for your home, where you can get questions answered, control other smart devices, and enjoy YouTube videos.

Apple iPad mini 4 7.9-inch Tablet

Have an Apple iPad on your shopping list? If so, this next deal is for you. You can score an Apple iPad mini 4 tablet from Walmart for $279. That's a savings of $150 off the tablet's $400 regular price. It features a 1.5GHz A8 dual-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It's the best price we could find for this Wi-Fi only iPad and undercuts Amazon's price by $63.

Lenovo Tab E7 7-inch Tablet

Looking for the best budget tablet deal? Walmart has the Lenovo Tab E7 7-inch Tablet on sale for the low price of $59. That's $40 off its regular selling price. This Android tablet features a 1.3GHz MediaTek MT8167 quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, and an 8GB storage capacity. This WiFi only tablet runs on Google's latest Android Oreo Go edition and is the perfect portable PC for basic productivity and entertainment.