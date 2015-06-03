Best of Computex 2015: Tom's Guide Awards

Shall we play a game? Computex Taipei is the most PC-centric trade show of the year, but at the 2015 edition, so much of it was devoted to PC gaming and home theater. From colorful keyboards and mice to giant gaming rigs and tiny 4K-video–capable PCs, so many products we saw were designed to keep users entertained with more power and flexibility than ever before. Narrowing the field from the show's 1,700-plus vendors along with the other 130,000 visitors wasn't easy, but we found some truly exciting new products that are worthy of recognition.

Best Gaming PC: Asus ROG G20CB

Asus is following up the successful launch of its ROG G20 gaming PC last year with an upgraded version, and boy does the updated device pack a punch. The new ROG G20CB will be armed with Intel's latest 6th-generation Skylake CPUs and up to Nvidia's GeForce GTX Titan X graphics cards to make fragging your enemies easier than before. The PC's chassis features two rows of lights that can display 8 million customizable colors, which will light up in step with your music. The G20CB's new Aegis II software has a GameAlive feature to record, edit and share game-play videos so all your friends can bask in your victory.

Best Desktop/All-in-One: MSI AX24

Most PC hardware enthusiasts wouldn't be caught fragged with an all-in-one computer, because such devices can't be modified. Designed as a high-end work and game station, MSI's upcoming AX24 is different: It allows you to upgrade its RAM, desktop-class CPU and dual M.2 SSDs. Even better, the 24-inch all-in-one has a video-card box on its backside that has its own dedicated power supply, so you can install the latest flagship GPU from Nvidia or AMD.

Best Mini PC: ASRock Beebox

An ideal home-theater PC, ASRock's Beebox can power a 4K TV or connect to three monitors at once thanks to a broad selection of ports that includes two full-size HDMI outs and one full-size DisplayPort connector. On the inside, this 4.7 x 4.3 x 1.8-inch computer sports an Intel N3000 CPU that uses so little power that the system doesn't need a fan, making it completely silent. An 802.11ac wireless card allows the Beebox to connect to the fastest home networks or even serve as an access point, while a USB Type-C connect gives this mini PC access to the latest peripherals.

Best Mouse: Thermaltake Ventus X Smart Mouse

Ever wonder just how many times you've clicked during a gaming session or just how far you've moved your mouse? Thermaltake's Ventus X Smart Mouse uses Bluetooth to connect to your iOS tablet or phone and measure your gaming agility. A honeycomb-shaped set of vents on the 5700-dpi mouse allows you to play all day without getting sweaty palms.

Best Keyboard: Rosewill RGB100

Let the light show begin. Rosewill's RGB100 mechanical keyboard has keys that can light up in 16.8 million colors with a plethora of special effects that range from a rainbow wave pattern to a different color on every single key. The keyboard has clicky, blue switches and comes with a powerful utility for configuring all the lighting and macros. Two USB passthroughs and separate 3.5mm microphone and speaker jacks allows you to use the RGB100 as a hub for everything on your desktop.

Best Innovation: Corsair Lapdog

There are myriad ways to get high-powered PC games onto your large-screen TV, but playing from the couch usually means leaving your favorite keyboard and mouse behind, which no serious player wants to do. Fortunately, Corsair has a solution in the Lapdog, a small, lap-sized table and hub with secure spots for your peripherals and an 18-foot USB/power cord for connecting to the computer that lives in your entertainment center. Now that you can comfortably use a mechanical keyboard and high-DPI mouse from the sofa, let the games begin.

Best Accessory: Gigabyte Selfie Assistant

Selfie taking has never been easier. The Gigabyte Selfie Assistant is a moving dock for your smartphone that, when paired with the app for iOS and Android, follows your face (and others') around to make sure you're in the shot. When you stop moving, the Selfie Assistant snaps a shot. Now you can take a group selfie without ever again having to rush to meet the timer or pull out a selfie stick.

