Xbox E3 Sale Includes $50 Off Xbox One X

Microsoft is celebrating E3's arrival with what it's calling "the biggest Xbox sale of the year." Although the sale won't start till Thursday, June 7, we've got the lowdown on the deals you should watch out for — and a few you should skip.

Xbox One X for $449: The most noteworthy item in Microsoft's sale is the Xbox One X. Microsoft — and participating retailers — are taking $50 off and reducing the console's price to $449. While that's definitely a solid deal, the Xbox One X has dropped as low as $420 at Rakuten on more than one occasion. Newegg is also offering the Xbox One X with a $50 Newegg gift card for $489.99 So before buying that Xbox One X at $449, we'd double check Amazon, Walmart and Newegg to make sure they're not undercutting Microsoft, or offering a freebie to sweeten the deal.

Xbox One S Bundles for $249: One of the easiest ways to save money on a new console is by purchasing a bundle with a game you intended to purchase anyway. Microsoft is promising bundles for $249, which is $50 off the full cost of the Xbox One S. The available bundles will include the Xbox One S PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Bundle, as well as the Xbox One S Starter Bundle, which will include three months of Xbox Game Pass and three months of Xbox Live Gold. However, keep in mind that this is a deal you can find year-round. For instance, Walmart currently has the Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Edition Bundle for $249. Also, keep in mind that some of the best $249 bundles include not just one, but sometimes up to four games.

Xbox One S Console 500GB for $199: This is one of the best prices we've seen for a standalone new Xbox One S console. The last time the console hit this price was Black Friday.

Games from $19.99: The most promising discounts in Microsoft's sale will be on actual titles. Microsoft is promising deals on more than 300 games, including Battlefield 1, FIFA 18, NBA 2K18, Assassin's Creed Origins, Forza Motorsport 7 and more. Microsoft will also take 50 percent off Season Passes, expansion packs, Xbox Live Gold memberships and more. The company will also offer $10 off select controllers.

Microsoft's sale starts on June 7 and ends on June 23.