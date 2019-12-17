Image 1 of 14 Best iOS Casino Game: Zynga Poker (Free) Zynga Poker allows you to play Texas Hold'em poker with your friends or random players worldwide from the comfort of your touch-screen device. Users can play casual games of Hold'em, or competitive tournament variants such as Shootouts or Sit-n-Go. Players receive a supply of free chips daily, with extra chips available for real money.

Image 2 of 14 (Image credit: Apple) Texas Hold'em (Free) Everything old is new again, as Apple's take on Texas Hold'em returns to the App Store in a revamped version to mark the store's 10th anniversary. Forget what you may remember from when this game first debuted on the iPod. There's a redesign with improved graphics for the latest iOS devices, and new characters have been added giving you 24 opponents to play against. (You can also challenge up to eight flesh-and-blood friends over Wi-Fi.) Just make sure to have a lot of storage space to accommodate this 1.5GB download.

Image 3 of 14 World Series Of Poker Texas Holdem Free Casino (Free) The WSOP Texas Holdem app allows players to experience the thrill of high-stakes competitive poker without breaking the bank. Players can indulge in casual games with friends and random opponents, or engage in more competitive tournaments, with the WSOP app continuously tracking your play stats and allowing for seamless play between the mobile app and the Facebook game. Players receive free chips every 4 hours, and can win more in play, or through a slot machine mini-game.

Image 4 of 14 Big Fish Casino (Free) If you’re looking for an all-in-one casino gaming experience on mobile devices, then Big Fish Casino is the app for you. Featuring a variety of games from slot machines, blackjack tables, roulette wheels and more, Big Fish Casino has something for just about any virtual gambler. Have a few rounds of craps, try to beat the house in blackjack, or take on the one-armed bandits! Big Fish Casino provides players with a regular supply of free chips, with more available as in-app purchases.

Image 5 of 14 GSN Casino (Free) Game Show Network's GSN Casino app's main claim to fame is the variety of slot machines and games designed with popular game shows and franchises in mind, such as Wheel of Fortune, Deal or No Deal and Ghostbusters. In addition to virtual slot machines, the app also includes video poker and bingo games, and other themed slot games. As with many free-to-play casino apps, GSN Casino offers players a regular supply of free tokens, which can be augmented with in-app purchases.

Image 6 of 14 Hit It Rich (Free) Zynga's Hit It Rich features a wide variety of themed slot machines based on a variety of classic and hit movies, such as The Terminator, The Princess Bride, and The Wizard of Oz, or celebrities including Steve Harvey and Marilyn Monroe. The app offers flashing lights, bonus games, and the full slot machine experience, short of your iPhone spitting out coins by the bucketfull, and it's fairly generous with the social links and bonus games to keep you coming back for more.

Image 7 of 14 Billionaire Casino (Free) Billionaire Casino is an all-in-one casino experience, with a spread of slot machines and popular casino games like Poker, Baccarat, and Blackjack. The app aims for a slightly more social experience, with players able to join or create Clubs and participate in multiplayer leagues for some extra fun. As with other free-to-play social games, expect daily bonuses to keep you hooked and tempted to spring for a few in-app purchases.

Image 8 of 14 (Image credit: Huuuge Global) Huuuge Casino (Free) You'll find plenty of slots in Huuuge Casino. This free iPhone download claims that it's the world's biggest casino community, and you certainly have a ton of slot games to choose from, whether it's retro machines or more modern games. But the thing that makes Huuuge Casino so appealing is that it offers more than just slots — you'll also find casino games like video poker, sit 'n go hold 'em, roulette and baccarat. You'll also appreciate the ability to create clubs with your friends where you can compete for prizes and bragging rights.

Image 9 of 14 Baccarat Online: Baccarist (Free) Fans of baccarat — and even people who just want to learn the basics of this casino game — should check out Baccarat Online: Baccarist, a no-cost way to experience this card-based battle between the banker and the player. Playing in the punto banco style common to most casinos, Baccarist makes the action easy to follow and an in-game tutorial can give you a quick overview if your only exposure to baccarat is old James Bond movies. Playing every day and completing quests gives you a quick way of augmenting your stack of chips, and the game keeps track of your stats — helpful if you ever want to venture beyond your iPhone and give this game a try in a real casino.

Image 10 of 14 Roulette 42 (Free) Roulette 42 brings the high-stakes thrills of the classic casino game right to your iOS device. Mimicking the complete roulette experience, the app supports 20 different types of bets, as well as American and European table layouts. Players can play solo, or with friends or random opponents through Game Center support. As a free-to-play app, you are limited by your supply of chips, which replenish daily, or can be earned through actions or in-app purchases.

Image 11 of 14 Aw Craps! ($1.99) Part craps game and part learning tool, the amusingly titled Aw Craps! takes players through the ins and outs of the popular dice game and will have you rolling dice and assessing the odds in no time. Aw Craps features an accurate table layout, audible "Stick Calls," tooltips for a variety of bet types, and a detailed guided tutorial to get you up to speed on how to play the game. The app supports a wide variety of bets, as well as customizable table odds and table limits, with extra features that include a roll history graph for tracking results of the current game and all games.

Image 12 of 14 Yahtzee With Buddies (Free) Yahtzee With Buddies can claim to be the only officially licensed Yahtzee game on the App Store. It also happens to be the slickest-designed among the ones available, which is why we included it on its list. It's focused on the multiplayer aspects of Yahtzee, so you can invite friends to play with you, and chat with them to either encourage or trash talk them. You can unlock custom dice, vanity frames, and bonus rolls both in multiplayer and single player modes. There's even daily challenges to encourage you to keep playing.

Image 13 of 14 Blackjack (Free) Blackjack is our pick among the various apps on the iOS that all feature this extremely popular card game. What makes it different? HD graphics give both the cards and the table an extra crispness, which are further amplified by the different styled casino tables — pick between Las Vegas, Monaco, London, Macau, or Paris-themed tables. The touch interface aims to replicate the casino experience, letting you tap chips, cards and the table to play the game. For the hardcore card counters, a 3:2 blackjack payout and 2:1 blackjack insurance means you can practice your plays for real-life blackjack tables.