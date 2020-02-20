Best trivia apps of 2020

There may be an HQ-sized hole among the best trivia apps for your smartphone, but there are still plenty of great options if you enjoy spending your idle time showing off your obscure knowledge of facts and figures.

The sudden shutdown of HQ Trivia — the once dominant app in the world of online trivia — certainly means you'll have to search a bit harder to find great trivia games, but they're out there. We've gone through the iOS App Store and Google Play and found quiz apps that will appeal to pop culture wunderkinds, history buffs, sports stats junkies and movie mavens alike. If you groan out loud when game show contestants give the wrong answer, these top trivia apps are for you.

Jeopardy! World Tour (Android, iOS: Free)

Jeopardy! World Tour is the latest version of the classic trivia game show on mobile, with players going up against each other in head-to-head matches or with solo play in offline mode.

Questions come in multiple choice format, with a broad variety of categories and difficulty levels. Players can use a variety of power-ups to help them out in each round, such as by removing false answers, or increasing the time allotted to answer a question.

You can challenge friends to matches, play against strangers online, and climb your way up the game's online leader boards, or just relax and fire off a few rounds of trivia questions, depending on how competitive you're feeling.

Trivia Crack 2 (Android, iOS: Free)

The sequel to Trivia Crack does more than just add a fresh coat of paint. Trivia Crack 2 includes new game modes such as a head-to-head time attack mode called Tower Challenge as well as daily challenges and tasks — all of which you can play against your Facebook friends or random opponents.

The Classic mode that made Trivia Crack one of the best trivia apps is still here, as players compete to collect themed characters that mirror trivia categories. This version has added more characters to collect depending on the question themes.

In-game advertising does come on a bit strong in Trivia Crack 2, though a VIP subscription removes ads and provides in-game perks such as endless lives, special packs and discounts. You can also stick to the original Trivia Crack (Android, iOS), which has different game modes of its own.

Trivia Crack Kingdoms (Android, iOS: Free)

Trivia Crack Kingdoms gives the Trivia Crack formula a more focused approach by allowing players to subscribe to specific categories (or “channels”) of trivia questions, and then engaging in asynchronous head-to-head trivia battles against your Facebook friends or random opponents.

Players can choose to play focused single-channel games or multi channel trivia matches. The asynchronous design allows you to have multiple games up while you wait for other players to take their turns.

QuizUp (Android, iOS: Free)

QuizUp features a sharp, polished interface, a wide variety of trivia question categories and a diverse following of gamers to play against worldwide. Simply choose a category you want to compete in, and the app quickly matches you up against gamers worldwide. Rounds are a fast and furious affair, with players scored according to how quickly they can answer a series of multiple choice questions.

In addition to the slick presentation and question variety, QuizUp has a strong social element, allowing you to play against friends, chat with other players and discuss questions and categories.

Newsmeister (Android, iOS: Free)

If you want your trivia with some current events on the side, try Newsmeister, a trivia game that draws its questions from current events and news articles. The game plays in quickfire rounds that test your current events knowledge, and also provides you with back links to the article sources so you can get the full scoop (and even report any inaccuracies).

In addition to the core Newsmeister game, the app also bundles in a number of brainteasers such as word search and offline trivia games.

Trivia 360 (Android, iOS: Free)

Trivia 360 offers thousands of trivia questions in a variety of game categories to keep things fresh, without distracting you with too many frills. Questions can come in the form of multiple choice, true or false, and identification questions. Users can select question categories and submit or rate questions, as well as view leaderboards.

The advertising in Trivia 360 appears aggressively at the end of rounds, but an in-app purchase can remove ads if you find them too obtrusive.

Psych! (Android, iOS: Free, in-app purchases)

What do you call a group of zebras? What in the world is a mumpsimus? Inspired by party games like Balderdash, Psych! has you cooking up the zaniest but most plausible answers to these questions in order to fool your friends and score points.

Each player secretly submits a funny but plausible answer, and once collected, the submissions (and the correct answer) are displayed on your phone's screen, and players try to figure out which one is the correct one. If somebody chooses your submission, then you score a point, and if you guess the right answer, then you score a point as well.

In-app purchases unlock additional themed trivia question packs, or can remove advertisements.

SongPop 2 (Android, iOS: Free)

SongPop receives a major update with SongPop 2, which takes the original trivia app’s “name that tune” head-to-head quizzes and adds on to it with more gameplay modes, such as a “Party Mode” of daily tournaments, and a Music quiz practice mode.

SongPop 2 features a vast library of playlists to test yourself against, based on genre and era, from Classic Rock and Country to music from the '60s, '70s, or even the 2010s. Players earn coins during matches, and these can used to unlock more playlists for head-to-head challenges. Impatient players can also use real cash to purchase more playlists.

Guess The Song (Android: Free)

Where Songpop is all about the online multiplayer, Guess The Song is more single-player friendly, with players chasing scores instead of trying to beat the other player. Simply choose a category to play for, and then you get the same kind of multiple choice questions and a small clip of music. The faster you answer and the more you get in a row, the higher your score.

You can trade in the points you earn for new categories to play. An interesting feature is a local split-screen multiplayer mode that makes for a nice 1v1 party game.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (Android, iOS: Free)

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire has gone mobile, translating the game show experience to the touch screen. This trivia app puts a pair of players through a battery of trivia questions of increasing difficulty, with classic lifelines such as 50:50, Ask The Audience, and Ask An Expert.

You're playing for points and leaderboard spots rather than PayPal cash-outs, and a system of coins and unlockable mystery boxes are among the free-to-play elements, but it's still a fun trivia experience that you can play in short bursts.

Fleetwit (iOS: Free, in-app purchases)

The end of HQ Trivia doesn't mean a stop to apps that pay out when you ace a quiz. Fleetwit lets your put your money where your mouth is, when it comes to trivia via live real-time "brain races" where participants try to solve puzzles and answer trivia questions correctly and as quickly as possible.

There are a variety of races that you can participate in for free, but users can also buy credits (or earn them through in-app actions) to participate in higher tier brain races with winners scoring prizes like cash or gift certificates. An update to the game now lets you challenge others — including celebrities — to a battle of wits.

Quizcapade (Android: Free)

A free-to-play quiz game by the Fleetwit team, Quizcapade offers up short-burst trivia gaming as you try to top the online scoreboards.

Players start with a small pool of coins, and choose how much they want to hazard on a quick-fire bout of 10 trivia questions ranging from history, science to pop culture. You earn more coins if you complete the set, or lose it all if you get a question wrong. If you wipe out all your coins, then you can wait an hour to get a set of free coins, or buy a coin pack with an in-app purchase.

Popcorn Trivia (Android, iOS: Free)

Fancy yourself a movie maven? Test your wits in PopcornTrivia, a free-to-play movie trivia game. The app comes with trivia questions for a wide variety of movies and genres, with answers earning you popcorn that you can use to customize your avatar or on premium question packs for popular TV series. PopcornTrivia includes both single-player and multiplayer modes, as well as leader boards and a stat tracker.

Sporcle (Android: $1.99; iOS: $2.99)

Trivia quiz website Sporcle has been busy destroying productivity since 2007 with its brain teasers, and the mobile app's quick-playing quizzes are just as addictive.

Sporcle features thousands of quizzes in a variety of topics, such as history, entertainment, science and literature, with players trying to list down all possible answers that fit a given question. Just like the website, the Sporcle app regularly updates with new quizzes, and players can even sign up for a Sporcle account to comment on and rate quizzes, as well as create and upload their own.

Quizoid (Android, iOS: Free)

Quizoid won't be winning any design awards for its Spartan looks, but the app offers a challenging, no-nonsense single-player trivia game that strips out social extras and online components.

Players try to get the highest scores they can by running through a gantlet of questions, while armed with three lifelines. Answer wrong, and the game is over.

Quizoid features up to 7,000 questions in 17 categories, such as entertainment, mathematics and sports. In-app purchases add question packs, and can remove advertising. If you like your trivia apps without any extra fluff, then give Quizoid a shot.

