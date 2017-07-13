This Excellent Galaxy S8 Alternative is Now Just $280

These days you don't have to pay top-dollar for a flagship smartphone. Budget smartphones from manufacturers like Motorola and Huawei have changed the game offering premium devices at bargain prices.

One of the best values we've come across is the Huawei Honor 8 Unlocked 64GB Smartphone. Traditionally sold for $449.99, you can now get this excellent Galaxy S8 alternative for just $279.99 at Newegg.

There's a lot to like about the Editors' Choice Honor 8. Its 5.2-inch, 1080p display is bright, bold, and perfectly visible under bright light. The handset's 12-megapixle dual camera comes in really handy for the Instagram crowd, whereas the 8-megapixel front shooter is great for selfies once you turn off Beauty Mode.

The phone is covered in glass on the front and back with a curved metal frame surrounding the body. A rear fingerprint sensor lets you unlock the phone with a swipe and the same sensor can be used to swipe through photos or bring up your notification panel.



In addition to its premium design and excellent hardware, this unlocked smartphone isn't bogged down with unnecessary carrier bloat.

Newegg has multiple colors on sale and each model uses a different coupon code as follows: