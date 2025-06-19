This kids smartwatch beats my Apple Watch — here’s why my 10-year-old and I love the JrTrack 4

As a mom of three, juggling school schedules, sports practices and the everyday chaos of life, I’m always on the hunt for tools that make my life just a little bit easier — and give me a little more peace of mind. The JrTrack 4 Kids Smart Watch has been exactly that.

When I first strapped it on to my 10-year-old son’s wrist, I had no idea just how much we’d use it and even depend on it. Since then, it’s helped in ways I didn’t even expect. To name just a few recent examples:

When he’s at soccer practice, I can text him to let him know who’s picking him up.

At his fourth-grade graduation, he used it to find me in the crowd and wave.

On a weekend hike with his friends and little brother, I could easily check his location when they wandered a little too far ahead.

And when he forgot his trumpet one morning, he quickly messaged me so I could run it over to school — saving him a missed lesson (and me a last-minute panic).

Parent-approved features

It’s honestly been a lifesaver — giving my son just enough independence while keeping us both connected.

He can send texts or voice messages, call me (or any parent-approved contact), and I can always check his location from the parent app. There’s also an SOS button he can press if there’s ever an emergency.

Here’s what I love about the JrTrack 4:

GPS location tracking with geofencing alerts (I get notified if he leaves school or another set location).

with geofencing alerts (I get notified if he leaves school or another set location). Two-way calling and text messaging with only approved contacts, so no random calls or spam. Unlike an Apple Watch, this watch allows for Video calls and it even has a camera for kids to take pictures.

with only approved contacts, so no random calls or spam. Unlike an Apple Watch, this watch allows for Video calls and it even has a camera for kids to take pictures. SOS/emergency button for extra peace of mind.

for extra peace of mind. No internet browsing or social media , which I love, because at this age they really don’t need it.

, which I love, because at this age they really don’t need it. School Mode , a feature that locks out distractions during school hours (calls, messages and SOS still work, which is how he was able to let me know about his trumpet).

, a feature that locks out distractions during school hours (calls, messages and SOS still work, which is how he was able to let me know about his trumpet). Step counter and basic fitness tracking

Water-resistant and super durable makes it perfect for a rough-and-tumble 10-year-old. It even comes with two screen protectors.

makes it perfect for a rough-and-tumble 10-year-old. It even comes with two screen protectors. Kid-ready music adds a bit of fun. We added Spotify Kids, and now he loves listening to music while playing soccer or out in the backyard with his siblings.

adds a bit of fun. We added Spotify Kids, and now he loves listening to music while playing soccer or out in the backyard with his siblings. Kid-friendly news — the built-in The Week Junior app delivers age-appropriate news right to his wrist

And from my end, the parent app is simple and intuitive. I can manage contacts, set safe zones, enable School Mode and view location history — all from my phone.

Peace of mind with a subscription

Now, a heads-up: there is a subscription fee — about $17 per month for the data plan. But honestly, it’s more than worth it for the level of safety, convenience and peace of mind it brings.



In fact, I’d happily trade one extra streaming subscription for knowing where my son is — and being able to reach him — anytime.

Bottom line

If you’re on the fence about getting one, here’s my honest advice: go for it. The JrTrack 4 Smart Watch has made our lives easier, safer and a lot less stressful — and as any parent knows, that’s priceless.

In fact, after seeing everything this kids smartwatch can do, I think it’s giving my Apple Watch a run for its money.