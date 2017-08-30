Here's Everything That's New in the iPhone 8

Apple's iPhone 8 unveiling could be just a couple of weeks away, and now Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has shared all the details he's hearing about the next handset.

Gurman, who obtained the information from images of the phone and insight from unidentified sources, says that Apple is indeed prepping three new iPhones for this year, including the iPhone 8. The other two models, the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus, will deliver only minor upgrades over last year's models.

According to Gurman, Apple's iPhone 8 has a "taller screen" than those you'd find in the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus. Additionally, the smartphone has an area at the top where Apple is planning to bundle its camera and sensors, including its new 3D facial recognition sensor. Since Apple has eliminated the home button, according to Gurman, the company has created a new software-based home bar that will use new multitasking gestures to access different parts of the device.

For instance, when you drag the home bar up towards the middle of the screen, your iPhone will turn on, he said. A similar swipe-up gesture will activate the multitasking menu you currently need to double tap the home button to access.

On the screen front, Apple has indeed decided on an OLED display, according to Gurman, which would enable richer colors and deeper blacks. And although he didn't say exactly how big the screen will be, he did say it will be "slightly larger than the one on the iPhone 7 Plus," which measures 5.5 inches. Many reports have pegged the iPhone 8's display size at 5.8 inches.

Interestingly, while Apple's existing phones have squared-off corners, the iPhone 8's display reportedly has rounded corners. It's unclear, however, why Apple has made that change.

And although the screen is taller, Apple is still limiting its app display grid to six rows and four columns, Gurman's sources said.

Since there's a notch at the top of the screen, Gurman says, Apple has split up the status bar to one on the left side and another on the right. The left side will show the time and the right side will tell you whether you're connected to Wi-Fi and how your signal is on cellular connections.

Finally, Gurman said that Apple has committed to an all-glass design in the iPhone 8, but will indeed use a stainless steel band around its edges. The glass will bend into that band and it will feature some cutouts to boost cellular reception.

For its part, Apple hasn't commented on its plans. However, the company is said to be planning an unveiling event on September 12. The show will likely be hosted at its new Apple Park headquarters.