Fire TV Stick Is Already Prime Day Cheap at $29

June is upon us and that means today might be your last chance to score a Fire TV Stick on the cheap. While we expect Amazon's streaming devices to be on sale again come Amazon Prime Day, that's still a few weeks out. So if you need one now, here's how much you'll save.

Amazon currently has the Amazon Fire TV Stick on sale for $29.99. Normally priced at $39.99, that's $10 off its regular price and the second-lowest price we've ever seen for this streaming device. (Keep in mind, we predict it'll drop to $19 or less on Prime Day. It was also $5 cheaper a few weeks ago).

The Fire TV Stick easily connects to your TV's HDMI port and gives you access to more than 2,000 apps including Netflix, Hulu Plus, Sling TV, Spotify, and Amazon's Prime Video. Its on-screen guide is easy to navigate, but keep in mind that it puts Amazon's services front and center, so it really makes the most sense for Prime Video fans.

Other deals include:

Prime members can also get the Fire TV Cube for $79.99 ($40 off). That's the cheapest it's been all year. (Though keep in mind it was $20 cheaper on Black Friday and will likely drop further in price on Prime Day).

There's no expiration date on these deals, but they might end tonight.