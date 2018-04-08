Amazon Slashes Price of Fire TV and TV Stick

Amazon is kicking off the week with a sale on its current-generation media streamers.

For a limited time, you can get the Fire TV 4K Media Streamer for $49.99 ($20 off; it's lowest price ever) or the Fire TV Stick for $29.99 ($10 off). Both are excellent buys and cheaper than their Roku, Chromecast, and Apple TV counterparts.

The current-generation Fire TV with 4K is a versatile streamer that features Alexa integration and 4K HDR support. We found the Alexa integration to be a total success. Via your Fire TV you can now ask Alexa for news headlines, sports scores, weather conditions, and more.

As a streaming device, the Fire TV delivers snappy performance, but keep in mind that even though it supports hundreds of apps like Netflix and Hulu, it tends to prioritize Amazon media. So if you don't have a Prime subscription, you might be better off opting for a more neutral Roku.

For an even better value, you can get the Fire TV Stick for just $29.99. Although it's been cheaper in the past (it hit an all-time low of $24.99 during the holidays), at $29.99 it's still an incredible value and the lowest price we've seen for it so far in 2018.

The Fire TV Stick also features Alexa integration, but in terms of performance it's a tad slower than its set-top box counterpart. Nevertheless, for video and music, it's still a perfectly competent device.

Both media streamers will be on sale through April 15 at 3am ET.