Take $30 Off the Editors' Choice Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet

Thanks to its durable chassis, powerful parental controls, and rich content library, the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is the best child-friendly tablet you can buy.



For a limited time, Amazon is taking $30 off this Editors' Choice tablet and dropping its price to $99.99. Sure, there are cheaper Android tablets you can give to a child, but the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition has everything we could ever want.

For starters, the tablet comes inside a kid-proof foam case, which is designed to protect it from messy hands and accidental drops. Its display looks good even in bright light and audio quality, although soft at times, is surprisingly good.

The parental controls on the tablet are robust to the point of being overwhelming, albeit, in a good way. You can set different profile dashboards, have the tablet shutdown at a certain hour (for instance, at bedtime), and even set education goals to be met daily. It also comes with a 1-year subscription to FreeTime Unlimited, Amazon's content library designed for kids. After your 1-year trial, you can cancel it or pay $2.99/month for the service.

In terms of hardware, the tablet packs an 8-inch 1280 x 800 touchscreen LCD, 1.3GHZ quad-core processor, 1.5GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, VGA front camera, and a 2-megapixel rear camera. It's most alluring feature, however, is its 2-year "Worry-Free" guarantee, which replaces the tablet for free if any damage is done to it.

It's worth noting that Amazon also takes $20 off its Fire HD 7 Kids Edition Tablet dropping its price to $79.99. The HD 7 packs a smaller 7-inch screen with a low 1024 x 600 resolution. Audio quality on the HD 7 is also not as rich and powerful as the HD 8, so we generally recommend spending a little more on the HD 8.