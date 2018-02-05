Amazon Echo Spot on Sale for First Time

The Echo Spot is one of Amazon's most unique smart home devices, and for the first time in its brief history, Amazon is slashing the price of this Alexa-powered smart gadget.

For a limited time, you can get the Echo Spot for $114.99, which is $15 off its normal price. This is the first time the stand-alone device has received a price cut, although previously Amazon offered a small discount when you purchased two simultaneously.

Available in black or white, the Echo Spot is a mix between the Echo Show and Echo Dot. The tiny orb looks like an 8-ball with a 2.5-inch, 480 x 480-pixel color screen. It can be used like any other Echo device to stream music, catch up on the news, control other smart home devices, or order pizza. It also has a small camera that you can use to video chat with other Alexa users.

We found that its audio quality was good for its size, but its small screen limits how much video you can view on it. Nevertheless, at its new lower price it could be the perfect gift for your techie significant other.

The Echo Spot is part of Amazon's bigger Valentine's Day sale. Other Alexa devices on sale include the Echo Show for $179.99 ($50 off) and the 2nd-Gen Echo for $84.99 ($15 off).

Amazon's sale ends February 14 at 9pm ET.