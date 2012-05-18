Microsoft Bringing Back PC/Xbox Student Deal

Students looking for a new laptop might want to wait until Microsoft re-introduces its popular Xbox 360 offer starting this Sunday, May 20. The campaign provides a free 4 GB Xbox 360 console to students who purchase a qualifying Windows 7-based PC. The offer will be available while supplies last at Best Buy, Fry’s Electronics, Dell.com, HPDirect.com, Microsoft Stores and NewEgg.com.

"Together, a Windows 7-based PC and an Xbox 360 console provide students the functionality they need for school while also helping them stay connected to friends and family far away," Microsoft said on Friday. "To take advantage of this offer, students or their parents must provide valid student identification as defined by the participating retailer. Participating retailers may change over the course of the promotion."

Microsoft didn't say which Windows 7-based PCs would qualify for the promotion, but did happen to mention the "thin and light" Dell XPS 13, HP ENVY15 and Samsung Series 5 ULTRA as examples. Unlike last year, Microsoft faces stagnant sales this summer/fall until Windows 8 rears its head later this year. Many students may choose to wait for a Windows 8 machine, thus seemingly pushing Microsoft to resurrect its PC/Xbox combo deal before then.

Additionally, students who purchase a Windows 7 PC starting next month may be able to upgrade to Windows 8 Pro for just $15. As pointed out on Tuesday, Microsoft hasn't officially announced the $15 upgrade deal, and the discount doesn't apply unless the machine is purchased after June 2. Even Microsoft says the former Xbox deal will only be good while supplies last, so whether it will still be available by June 2 or not is up in the air at this point. It'll all depend on consumer response. It would certainly be an awesome deal to purchase the PC/Xbox bundle and get the Windows 8 Pro upgrade.

Microsoft's PC/Xbox bundle campaign actually starts today in Canada, available at Best Buy, Dell.ca, Future Shop, Staples and The Source. Customers in both the U.S. and Canada can check with participating retailers for more information about this offer. As previously stated, participating retailers may change over the course of the promotion.