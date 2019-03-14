Killer Deal: 50-inch Roku 4K TV Now Just $299

March isn't generally a standout month for TV bargains, but TCL is looking to change that by launching some of the best TV deals we've seen to date.



If you're not familiar with TCL, the manufacturer makes some of the best budget TVs on the market. To kick off the NCAA tournament — which begins March 19 — TCL is slashing the price of its 6-series, 4-series, and 3-series TVs. Multiple sets are on sale, from the TCL 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV (50S425) for $299.99 to the Editor's Choice TCL 65-inch 4K Roku Smart TV (65R617) for $929.99. Here are the best TCL deals right now.

TCL 3 Series Deals

We generally wouldn't recommend a 1080p TV these days, but if you need a unit for a guest room or child's bedroom, these TVs are ultra-affordable and offer all the basics.

TCL 4 Series Deals

TCL's 4 Series offers HDR support (HDR10), wireless and Ethernet connectivity, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

TCL 6 Series Deals

The Editor's Choice TCL 6 Series is one of the best TV values around. We reviewed the 65-inch model, which offers HDR support (HDR10 and Dolby Vision), a stylish premium design, and impressive picture quality.

TCL's March Madness sale is valid through April 8.



