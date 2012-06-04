Trending

Sony's Wipeout Built In The Real World?

There is an intriguing video on YouTube that claims that researchers at the "Japan Institute of Science and Technology" (JIST) have successfully developed a real-world version of the Wipeout video game.

The game features a physical racetrack with gliders hovering above the track using an effect called quantum levitation, or Meissner effect. According to the scientists, liquid-nitrogen-cooled superconductors enable the vehicles to resemble the real experience of the video game. In the future, the researchers said, they hope to "revolutionize the world of motor transport".

However, before you get excited and get your checkbook ready, there is some doubt whether this is an actual video or just a computer animation produced by Sony to advertise an upcoming Wipecout came that could be called "Wipeout Quantum". There is lots of detail in the video, including a description of the employed effect, as well as liquid-cooled vehicles and an elaborate racetrack that give the quantum track credibility, but the elaborate use of Sony trademarks may raise doubt. Some pointed out the liquid nitrogen vapor that simply looks to consistent for a real world scenario and may be part of a computer-generated simulation. The entire animation has a very professional appearance that typically is not seen in scientific videos.

A detail that wipes out any hope to get this track under the 2012 Christmas tree is the fact that there is a "Japan Advanced Institute of Science and Technology" (JAIST), but the "Japan Institute of Science and Technology" appears to be a fabricated organization that lends some short-term credibility to what is, admittedly, a stunning animation. Sony, could we please get this racetrack instead of the video game?

27 Comments
  • joytech22 04 June 2012 05:11
    At 1:14, the trail from the yellow glider passes through the track. Watch in 720p

    Definitely CGI.
  • joytech22 04 June 2012 05:14
    Need an edit button, Tom's.

    Anyway.. Yes the effect is real such as in this video:
    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6lmtbLu5nxw

    Pity the video in this article isn't. :(
  • billgatez 04 June 2012 05:17
    Fake pause at 1:15. I love how the You tube video has moderated comments so you cant post how its BS.
  • RabidFace 04 June 2012 05:20
    OMG.....this video is soooooooo old. Remember this from a couple years ago.

    I am glad though, that Toms talked about how there is talk around the net that some of this might be CGI, if not all of it. The concept is fully plausible. I am not going to do the research, but running currents through magnets is how this "should" work. But, I advise you to watch in 720p and analyze each frame.

    Also, joytech22, you can edit you post :) Right above the first comment, click - "Read comments on the forums" and WA LA. I didn't know either until someone told me :) But you can't do it with Toms Guide, only TH articles.
  • whimseh 04 June 2012 05:26
    The grammar in this post is despicable!
  • RabidFace 04 June 2012 05:27
    And of course this is a Toms Guide article :kaola:

    I just woke up so excuse me :)

    Come on Toms. Why can we edit Tomshardware posts but not Toms Guide?
  • 04 June 2012 05:35
    http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NhlpyP-2ooE

    This explains that it is all CGI and actually a hoax. Maybe a little more research needed guys.
  • jackt 04 June 2012 05:55
    Pretty sure its CG (computer graphic)
  • ProDigit10 04 June 2012 06:13
    frozen magnet in a magnetic track. Control the cars by controlling the magnetic flux of the track.
    The whole track does not need to be powered, just under the car, and slightly behind it, to push it ahead.
  • benikens 04 June 2012 06:37
    This is old and fake.
