Samsung's Foldable Phone Surprise: New Details Emerge

Samsung has been working on a foldable smartphone for years, but only now, we're hearing its folding mechanism might work in a different way than anticipated.

The company is working on a new foldable smartphone that would have an inward-folding mechanism and feature a 3R curvature, according to a report in Business Korea that SamMobile earlier discovered. It's believed that Samsung's other concepts centered on an outward-folding smartphone.

Samsung has been working for years on a smartphone that you can fold, effectively melding the old days of flip phones with today's technology. However, most of those reports have said that the smartphone would come with an outward-folding feature that would allow you to interact with the screen in a variety of ways even when folded. An inward-folding mechanism might change that.

According to SamMobile, Samsung's first plans for the smartphone included an inward-folding feature. However, the company was believed to have scrapped that plan for an outward-folding design. The report doesn't say why Samsung might have gone back to its original concept.

Samsung has been rumored to be working on the folding smartphone for years, and there have been a slew of reports suggesting it would launch soon.

In fact, reports had surfaced in 2016 that the smartphone would launch that year, only to be delayed to 2017. Now well into 2017, Samsung's DJ Koh said earlier this month that his plans were to release the foldable smartphone next year instead.

However, a recent Korean database update listed the foldable smartphone, believed to be known as the Galaxy X, suggesting the smartphone could be coming to Korean store shelves sooner than expected. Other reports have said the listing just paves the way for Samsung to provide units for testing and doesn't mean a launch is imminent.