Samsung's Wraparound Phone Design Is the Anti Galaxy Fold

A new Samsung patent published by the United States Patent and Trademark Office is the latest foldable phone design from the Korean company — except this phone doesn’t fold at all. Unlike the troubled Galaxy Fold, the screen just wraps around a candy bar design.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

This wraparound design will be completely notchless, like the Nubia X or the Vivo Nex 2. Instead of having selfie cameras on the front, this design will make people use the back part of the phone to take selfies with the main cameras, resulting in much better quality pictures.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

Filed on October 2016 and accepted last week, the patent describes a phone with a flexible display that is permanently folded in the same position. On the front part, the phone covers almost the entire surface. Then it curves over the top edge of the chassis and continues on the back part about three fourths of the way.

MORE: All the Incoming Foldable Phones of 2019

The patent images show two design options for the back: one with the camera sensors on the bottom part of the phone and another design with the cameras on the top, in a punch hole configuration.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

Aside from the better selfies, Samsung claims that this double side setup could be useful in a variety of scenarios. One of them would be to talk or type on the main side of the phone while someone else reads a translation of what you are saying. It also says that the phone will use the top edge — where the display bends — to show notifications that you can easily see by peeking into your bag or pocket, without having to take the entire phone out.

It’s a nice design but, for now, maybe Samsung is likely concentrating on fixing all the problems of the Galaxy Fold.