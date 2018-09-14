How to Pre-order the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max

No sooner has Apple unveiled its 2018 iPhone lineup than pre-orders are getting underway on some of the new models. And we're beginning to see just how much you'll pay to get your hands on a new iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max.

Pre-orders on those 5.8- and 6.5-inch iPhones are now underway. The phones start shipping a week later on Sept. 21.

iPhone Xs/iPhone Xs Max Pricing (64GB model)



Retailer

iPhone Xs Monthly Payment

iPhone Xs Max Monthly Payment

Length of Payment

Apple

$49.91

$54.08

24 months

AT&T

$35

$36.67

30 months

Sprint

$41.67

$45.84

18 months

T-Mobile

$30 ($279.99 down)

$30 ($379.99 down)

24 months

Verizon

$41.66

$45.83

24 months

Xfinity

$41.67

$45.83

24 months



Holding out for the more colorful iPhone XR? Better cool your heels — that 6.1-inch model doesn't go on sale until mid-October. Pre-orders start Oct. 19, with the XR shipping Oct. 26, so we've got some time before this whole process begins again.

In the meantime, carriers and retailers are announcing their iPhone Xs and Xs Max pricing, along with deals on Apple's latest iPhones. The iPhone Xs starts at $999 for the 64GB version, while the 64GB iPhone Xs Max costs $100 more at $1,099. But if you buy a phone on an installment plan, your monthly commitment may vary, depending on where you order the phone. Here's how the costs breakdown.

Apple

iPhone Xs: Buying direct from Apple means you'll pay the highest monthly price for the iPhone Xs — pricing starts at $49.91 a month over 24 months for the 64GB model — but that enrolls you in the Apple Upgrade program. That includes AppleCare+ coverage, and you're eligible to upgrade to a new iPhone after 12 payments.

iPhone Xs Max: As with the iPhone Xs, you'll pay up when you buy the larger iPhone in monthly installments from Apple, with prices starting at $54.08 a month for 24 months. But that includes the iPhone Upgrade Program benefits outline above.

Special Offers: Apple offers up to $525 if you trade in your current phone, but only newer models in excellent condition will fetch top dollar.

AT&T

iPhone Xs: You have two installment plan choices with AT&T. AT&T Next breaks up your payments into 30 monthly installments while AT&T Every Year lets you pay off your phone in 24 months, while also upgrading to a new phone after a year. The iPhone Xs starts at $35 a month for 30 months with AT&T Next and $41.67 a month for 24 months under AT&T Every Year. The 256GB version costs $38.34 a month 30 months and $47.92 a month over 24 months, while monthly payments for the 512GB Xs are $45 (30 months) and $56.25(24 months).

iPhone Xs Max: Apple's larger phone costs $36.67 when spread out over 30 months and $45.84 a month on AT&T's 24-month plan. Monthly costs are $41.67 (30 months) and $52.09 (24 months) for the 256GB iPhone Xs Max and $48.34 (30 months) and $60.42 (24 months) for the 512GB version.

Special Offers: AT&T says that anyone who buys an iPhone Xs or Xs Max (as well as the original iPhone) and adds a second line will get a credit of up to $700 that can be used to buy an iPhone 8 or later, including Apple's new models. Buy an Apple Watch Series 4 with an eligible wireless plan, and you can get up to $60 in bill credits.

Sprint

iPhone Xs: Sprint offers 18-month leases on phones; at the end of the lease, you either return your iPhone or buy it by paying off the remaining balance in a lump sum or in six monthly payments. Monthly lease payments for an iPhone Xs will cost you $41.67 per month for all three versions. You'll have to make down payments of $150 and $350 for the 256GB and 512GB versions, respectively.

iPhone Xs Max: You can also lease the iPhone Xs Max for $45.84 a month over the next 18 months. The 256GB and 512GB versions require down payments of $150 and $300, respectively.

Special Offers: You can skip your monthly lease payment entirely at Sprint if you trade in an eligible phone when you lease the 64GB iPhone Xs; iPhone Xs Max customers will only have to pay $4.17 a month with trade-in. Eligible phones include the iPhone 7 or later, the Galaxy S8 or later, the Galaxy Note 8, any Pixel 2, or the LG G7 ThinQ.

Customers who switch to Sprint and activate a new line are eligible for a $100 Mastercard prepaid card for each new line of service.

T-Mobile

iPhone Xs: You'll only pay $30 a month when you buy the iPhone Xs on a 24-month installment plan at the Uncarrier, but there's a catch. You'll also have to put up a big down payment that only increases if you opt for a larger capacity iPhone Xs. The 64GB version of the phone requires a $279.99 down payment, while you'll need to put up $429.99 and $629.99 on the 256GB and 512GB models, respectively.

iPhone Xs Max: It's the same set-up for the larger iPhone — pay $30 a month over 24 months, but pay for a chunk of the phone upfront. You'll need to pay $379.99 for the 64GB iPhone Xs Max, while the 256GB and 512GB models require respective down payments of $529.99 and $729.99, respectively.

Special Offers: T-Mobile says that "super well-qualified customers" can buy a phone on an installment plan without putting any money down, but we assume that applies to someone with a sterling credit history.

You can take some of the sting out that down payment by trading in a qualifying iPhone for $300 off your purchase price. (That discount is spread out over 24 months, though.) Any iPhone in working condition will get you a $100 trade-in credit.

Verizon

iPhone Xs: Paying off the 64GB iPhone Xs in monthly installments will cost you $41.66 a month for the next 24 months at Verizon.

iPhone Xs Max: Apple's larger phone has a larger monthly cost — 24 payments of $45.83 at Verizon.

Special Offers: You're guaranteed a minimum $100 trade-in when you buy an iPhone Xs or Xs Max on an device payment plan, with the credit applied to your bill in monthly installments. Verizon also offers a $700 discount in the form of monthly bill credits when you buy a second iPhone on a payment plan and activate a new line of service. (Both these offers also apply to anyone buying an iPhone 8 and 8 Plus.)

Buy an iPhone from Verizon on an installment plan, and you can get $100 off an iPad or $50 off an Apple Watch, assuming you buy either of those devices on an installment plan, too. And Verizon is offering a 25 percent discount on select Beats products when you buy an iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch.

Xfinity Mobile

iPhone Xs: If you get your cellular service through Xfinity (and you need to get your internet, landline or cable TV through Comcast to be eligible for Xfinity Mobile), you can pre-order the 64GB version for $41.67 a month, paid off over the next 24 months.

iPhone Xs Max: Installment plans for the larger iPhone start at $45.83 a month over 24 months for the 64GB model.

Special Offers: Xfinity Mobile accepts trade-ins, offering you cash in return, but you have to go to a brick-and-mortar Xfinity Store to have your phone appraised.

Retailers

Sam's Club will take preorders on the iPhone Xs and Xs Max, with phones tied to the major carriers. The incentive to order through Sam's Club is that you can get a $100 Sam's Club gift card if you buy activate your new iPhone between Sept. 21 and Sept. 23, though you'll have to be a Sam's Club member to qualify. Sam's Club hasn't specified if its installment plan pricing will differ from what carriers are offering.