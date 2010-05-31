Trending

Girl Gets 'Schoolgirl' Porn Instead of DVD Yearbook

A little more graphic than Britney Spears' schoolgirl video, we'd imagine.

Back in my day, school yearbooks actually came as books. But times are a changin' and it should be no surprise that things are going digital. A group of second graders in Rock Crusher Elementary in Homosassa, FL received such yearbook in DVD form, but one little girl didn't get the content she was expecting.

According to WTSP, second grader Skyler Hill and her 12-year-old brother popped in the supposed DVD yearbook into the player only to find a two-hour X-rated school-girl-themed porn movie.

The mother of the two children who saw the content felt "Anger," Dana Hill recalled as her first emotion. "Honestly, my reaction was, 'this is a mistake.'"

The police filed a report but aren't pressing charges as the pornographic movie was the result of a mix-up involving the second grade teacher's husband. Presumably, the DVD yearbooks were made, if not handled, by the teacher and the writable DVD containing the school girl porn were mixed into the shuffle by accident.

The mother of the student, however, is concerned that the husband of a teacher possesses such materials as he never misses a school function.

What do you think, dear reader, should yearbooks stay as real books, or is it just a matter of time before it's all digital and yearbooks become websites and Facebook pages?

64 Comments Comment from the forums
  • tacoslave 31 May 2010 14:05
    "The mother of the student, however, is concerned that the husband of a teacher possesses such materials as he never misses a school function."

    EVERYONE watches pr0n i don't know why shes surprised. Other than that though i hope she doesnt sue the school because the only ones who will lose is the kids.
  • Kryan 31 May 2010 14:24
    i agree with the comment above. That mother has watched pr0n before, even if it was just to see what it's about. Biggest shock in my life was when the mom of one of my first girlfreinds made a Debbie Does Dallas reference with a wink. But in hindsight, there really wasn't anything "wrong" with that.

    it was a mix up, the 12 year old brother is gonna now start hanging different kind of posters in his room...it was gonna happen either way.
  • heraisu 31 May 2010 14:25
    I think what she means is that the fact he is around school girls all the time and watches schoolgirl porn is a concern.
    Think if a man was not a midget, but always attended midget conventions, and had midget porn. What would you think?
    Except in this case, elementary school would be illegal.
  • waylander 31 May 2010 14:36
    Christ, hope she never plans on going to Japan then...
  • hoof_hearted 31 May 2010 15:06
    Kind of like a necrophiliac working at the morgue, although the victims would probably never testify.

    BTW, what did one necrophiliac say to the other as they walked past the morgue? Wanna go in for a cold one?
  • ta152h 31 May 2010 15:28
    Or, imagine a guy that watched porn with adult women (meaning over 18), and then was allowed on the street with real women. In fact, he'd rape them all and should not be allowed in public.

  • klavis 31 May 2010 15:32
    year books should be in book form. It's not so much the information they hold, but the memories, the act of holding the book and flipping through it and seeing all your friend's signatures and old messages. It wouldn't be same if it was all digital.
  • bin1127 31 May 2010 15:50
    the mother felt anger. the father went to buy a new monitor.
  • 31 May 2010 16:11
    The right answer (and since this is a technology site) is: you should keep making physical year books. In a few years time, when people want to look back at their DVD yearbook, there probably won't be DVD readers around (imagine if you had stored your yearbook in a 5 1/4" floppy, for those who know what that is ;) )
    Conventional books aren't dependent on the technology.
  • HappyBB 31 May 2010 16:22
    I say both digital and in book form for the yearbook!
