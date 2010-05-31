Girl Gets 'Schoolgirl' Porn Instead of DVD Yearbook

Back in my day, school yearbooks actually came as books. But times are a changin' and it should be no surprise that things are going digital. A group of second graders in Rock Crusher Elementary in Homosassa, FL received such yearbook in DVD form, but one little girl didn't get the content she was expecting.
According to WTSP, second grader Skyler Hill and her 12-year-old brother popped in the supposed DVD yearbook into the player only to find a two-hour X-rated school-girl-themed porn movie.
The mother of the two children who saw the content felt "Anger," Dana Hill recalled as her first emotion. "Honestly, my reaction was, 'this is a mistake.'"
The police filed a report but aren't pressing charges as the pornographic movie was the result of a mix-up involving the second grade teacher's husband. Presumably, the DVD yearbooks were made, if not handled, by the teacher and the writable DVD containing the school girl porn were mixed into the shuffle by accident.
The mother of the student, however, is concerned that the husband of a teacher possesses such materials as he never misses a school function.
What do you think, dear reader, should yearbooks stay as real books, or is it just a matter of time before it's all digital and yearbooks become websites and Facebook pages?
EVERYONE watches pr0n i don't know why shes surprised. Other than that though i hope she doesnt sue the school because the only ones who will lose is the kids.
it was a mix up, the 12 year old brother is gonna now start hanging different kind of posters in his room...it was gonna happen either way.
Conventional books aren't dependent on the technology.