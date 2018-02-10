Trending

14 Apps to Install on Your New PC

By ,

A common question facing people unpacking a new PC (or booting up a reinstall of Windows): What should I install first? These 14 apps provide a good start.

Topics

Software
Windows
73 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 20 July 2012 05:32
    GIMP is another very popular, powerful and free photo editing alternative.
    Reply
  • rigelan 20 July 2012 05:34
    Mozilla Firefox going to head against Mozilla Firefox? Try again.
    Reply
  • skyjogger 20 July 2012 09:30
    you would really encourage some one to use iTunes? it is the worst pice of software ever made i advise people to avoid more than the palgue
    Reply
  • zeratul600 20 July 2012 10:03
    dude copy transmanager over itunes 1000 times
    Reply
  • egmccann 20 July 2012 10:06
    Don't care about tweetdeck, etc. However, when setting up a PC, instead of digging through all those (and more,) I can recommend going to ninite.com. Pick from a bunch of programs - including skype, chrome, opera, most of those mentioned here and more. Get a custom installer. Download, run, come back a few minutes later - done.

    Yeah, you can do it yourself by going to each site, but hey, one stop shopping, as it were. (And no unwanted addons.)

    (Of course, if your'e running the Win8 preview, you then spend the next 20 minutes deleting the uninstallers, readmes, etc - all the stuff formerly hidden by start menu folders - from the metro start screen, but that's a Win8 issue.)
    Reply
  • trumpeter1994 20 July 2012 10:07
    mmmmm no thanks I avoid itunes like its the plague
    Reply
  • s3anister 20 July 2012 10:16
    In our most recent comparison of free anti-virus software
    Link please? I'd love to know if Avast! was any better than say, Comodo, at preventing and detecting viruses vs. just having a prettier/more friendly UI.
    Reply
  • 20 July 2012 10:46
    Total Commander!
    Reply
  • 20 July 2012 11:19
    7-zip, long before most of these programs.
    Reply
  • calguyhunk 20 July 2012 11:45
    Looking at that VLC screenshot, the girls in the background are obviously unimpressed LOL! :D
    Reply