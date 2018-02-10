14 Apps to Install on Your New PC

Ninite

Ninite is a bit of a cheat, in that it's less a program, and more an automated installer for a variety of popular PC utilities. Hop on over to the Ninite website, and you're presented with a menu of programs that you might want to install, such as browsers, productivity tools, and media players. Check off the ones you want, and then download the custom Ninite installer, and the app will handle the rest on execution, downloading the latest installer for each app and installing it in the default location with extra crapware and bloatware offers automatically declined. It's a handy one stop shop for getting your new machine in gear.