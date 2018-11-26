12 Tips to Help You Master FIFA 19
Cyber Monday 2018: FIFA 19 is on sale at Target for $35 on Cyber Monday. The deal is being offered on both Xbox One and PS4 versions. FIFA 19 delivers significant improvements to EA's popular soccer franchise, on top of the gorgeous presentation we've grown accustomed to in the series. Players are more responsive than ever, and the AI finally makes smart runs into open space. As a convincing representation of the beautiful game, FIFA 19 offers a variety of controls and tactics to fine-tune your play style. For beginners, this may be daunting, but don't worry — if you follow these best practices, you'll be burying shots in no time.
Here are 12 tips to help you become a world-class FIFA 19 player.
Position is key when defending.
In FIFA 19, a single player out of position can disrupt an entire game plan. There's a natural tendency when defending to switch to the nearest player and immediately make a beeline to the opponent who has the ball. Trust us, this hasty reaction is the easiest way to get caught out in FIFA 19. Remember: Patience is key. This is especially true when your opponent is intruding on your back line. Fight the urge to push up a central defender, as this creates space behind you that an attacking player can exploit. Instead, make a defensive midfielder or winger sprint back and get goal side of the attacker. That way, your back line can close off any passing lanes and act as a second barrier should your midfielders get beaten.
Don't dive in.
If you're not familiar with the term, diving in is when a defender sticks out a leg to tackle the ball away from an attacker. While that may sound like a good way to win back possession, these attempts often fail, and they have some fatal consequences. By lunging in, a defender gives up their position, opening a short window for an attacker to make a move past them. So, when a winger uses skill moves to try to get you to dive in, don't take the bait. Instead, stand your ground and always keep your opponent in front of you by using jockey (Hold LT/L2) or contain (Hold A/X). If you need more help, call in a second defender, using RB or R1.
Know your players.
The more knowledge you have about your players, the better your decisions will be. If you know that Lionel Messi doesn't have a right foot, then switch the ball to his left side before shooting from outside of the box. If a player has poor stamina, get ready to sub them out by minute 75.
It's equally important to know your players' work rate, their best and worst attributes, and their heights. These traits affect how the players act on the field. So, next time you're Ousmane Dembélé, sprint past the defense and bury the ball with either of this player's feet, but don't try to win headers or body somebody off the ball.
Own possession, own the pitch.
Fast breaks are fun. Just win the ball in the defensive third, complete a few first-touch passes and feed the ball to your fastest player. Easy, right? Not anymore. With balance adjustments to FIFA 19, counterattacking is more difficult than ever. A slow, deliberate buildup with an emphasis on possession and movement is far more effective in FIFA 19 than it was in FIFA 18. Not only does keeping possession give you a better chance at scoring, but it also helps you win the midfield battle. The last thing you want is for your opponent to apply constant pressure to your defense. That said, the next time you find yourself on the back foot, try a more conservative approach; when you get the ball, string together some passes and slowly work your way up the pitch. Don't be afraid to pass backward either; sometimes, one step back gives you two steps forward.
Know when to pull your goalie out.
Controlling the goalkeeper is difficult, so it's better to leave that task up to the AI. You should, however, manually pull this player out of the goal in the right situations. By pressing Y or Triangle, you can tell your goalie to sprint out of the goal toward an oncoming attacker. It's a tricky task and should be used in moderation. Time it correctly, though, and your goalie will sweep the ball out from an opponent's feet before they can get a shot off. Go too early, and a skillful opponent will happily lift the ball over your keeper's head. Generally, if an opposing player makes a heavy touch in the box and there aren't any defenders to come to your rescue, try pulling the goalie out.
Clinical finishing takes practice.
If you want to become a clinical finisher, you need to get out on the pitch. Finishing is more about feel than formula. If you do it enough, you'll know exactly how good your shot will be before it leaves the attacker's foot. You need to take into account a few factors when firing off shots. First, make sure your striker has a clear line of sight to the goal. Otherwise, a defender will block the shot. Also, balance and body shape are extremely important. If your player is leaning backward or facing the wrong direction, they won't get enough power or accuracy on their shot. For example, if Cristiano Ronaldo heads the ball from a standing position, his shot won’t have as much velocity as it would if he were running at it. You should also shoot with your player's dominant foot when possible.
Learn all the ways to pass.
FIFA players will argue about which passing types are most effective, with some people preferring through balls, while others like driven ground passes or crosses. The truth is, having an arsenal at your disposal will make you a very dangerous opponent. Knowing which pass to use at what time not only improves your game, but also makes FIFA more fun to play. And with FIFA 19's improved AI, you can take advantage of each passing type more than ever. When a winger makes a darting run into open space, try using a through ball. If you want your striker to hold up play, a regular pass to feet is your best option.
When playing online, find your opponent's weakness.
Every player has gaps in their game. Some can't shoot, while others choose the wrong passes, and most people don't know how to defend. If you want to be a Division 1 player, you'll need to ruthlessly exploit your opponent's weaknesses. Pay close attention to the things they do right and wrong, and then adjust your tactics accordingly. For example, if your opponent likes to dive in with their fullbacks, use a pacey winger who can push past these defenders and open up some space. When you run across someone who aggressively pulls their goalie out of the box, bait them, then nestle a chip into the back of the net.
In career mode, youth development is key.
Youth development is a key part of career mode, and if you play your cards right, you could have a team of 90-plus-rated players within a few years' time. The first thing you should do in career mode, before spending all your money on Messi, is purchase highly rated scouts. Make sure they have at least 4-star experience and 4-star judgement, and assign them to a country known for producing top talent, like Spain, Germany or Brazil. Then, each month, look at the youth scouting report and sign the players with the highest potential. Once they hit 16-years-old, you can add them to your team. Increase their abilities through weekly training, and you'll have a team of superstars in no time.
In FUT, never buy gold packs.
FIFA Ultimate Team, a mode in which players create a custom team by purchasing card packs, has quickly become one of the most popular ways of playing FIFA. One way to fill your team with players is by spending your hard-earned money on packs. These packs give you a certain number of players at various skill levels, with your haul depending on the packs' price and prestige. For example, a silver pack gives you more top players than a bronze pack, but it costs significantly more. Generally, card packs, especially gold packs, aren't a good investment. They cost a significant amount of virtual coin (which you can buy with real money) but don't offer a good return. You're better off buying individual players from the transfer market.
Play the skill games.
FIFA has one of the best tutorial modes around. Instead of using on-screen prompts that assist players through the most-basic controls, FIFA lets you play dozens of mini games at various difficulty levels. You can skip the basics and go straight into more-specialized training, including passing, dribbling, defending and shooting. Most of the games are inspired by actual trills, like 2v1 attacking and El Rondo defending. These training sessions are fun, challenging and genuinely helpful. Even if you're an experienced player, don't be afraid to jump into these games every now and then to brush up on your skills.
Watch others play.
YouTube and Twitch are your friends. Watching others play FIFA is a great way to improve your own play. Hundreds of people post or stream their gameplay, and many of the top-rated players have walk-through videos. If you aren't improving using the skill games, then it's time to find out what the pros are doing. And if you want to emulate the very best, then tune in to the FIFA eWorld Cup competition.
billysgw123 13 January 2019 15:35Good guide.. if you play with Barca orso not if you play lower leagues..Reply