Apple's AR future

Augmented reality has gone far beyond chasing down virtual monsters in Pokémon Go. First released three years ago, Apple's ARKit developer tool continues to grow and with the release of iOS 13, AR experiences are appearing in more and more apps. (A People Occlusion feature in ARKit 3, for example, lets clever developers insert real people into virtual spaces using the iPhone's camera view.)

You don't have to wait until Apple's rumored AR glasses arrive to start experiencing a new reality. (Good thing, too, since those glasses aren't going to show up in 2019.) With AR easier than ever to find, here are the coolest ARKit-based apps we've seen so far.

